Elijah Blue Allman Says He's 'Not Mentally Ill' in New Court Filing Claiming Cher is 'Unfit' to Be Conservator

Elijah Blue Allman has denied that he's mentally ill in the latest episode of his mother Cher's legal quest to have him placed under a conservatorship. "I have struggled with addiction, but I am not mentally ill," Allman said in the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Source: MEGA 'I know that my mother’s actions are meant to help me but I do not need this help,' Allman said.

Cher wants control over the trust fund payments Allman receives from his late father Gregg. She believes he's unable to manage his finances. "Elijah’s untreated mental illness and addiction exacerbate his inability to manage his finances because when he is experiencing psychosis or using illicit substances, he lacks the ability to make decisions, let alone rational decisions, about his finances," she said in a previous filing. Allman countered those claims in the new court documents. "I do not need a conservatorship," he said. "I have also retained an accounting firm to assist me in paying taxes and managing my finances. I am and have been capable of managing my own financial resources and resisting fraud and undue influence."

He added that since Cher first requested the conservatorship last December, he's paid his bills, released new music with his band Deadsy and is currently pursuing "other creative projects." "Given that several months have passed since this matter has been filed and I’ve been able to manage my finances appropriately, it seems that the concerns raised in the pleadings filed by the petitioner, even if true, do not rise to the level necessary to curtail my civil rights and liberty with a conservatorship," Allman said. He also argued that a conservatorship wouldn't prevent him from self-destructing in the midst of a mental health episode. "If in the event that I am inclined to engage in self-destructive behaviors, I do not need my trust distributions to do so," he said. "The world is full of addicts and mentally ill persons who do not need a trust distribution from which to draw. The only person who can save me from my demons is me – and I’m doing just that."

Source: MEGA The legal saga began late last year when Cher first requested the conservatorship.

Allman also claimed that his mother is "unfit" to be a conservator. He demanded legal sanctions against her just a few weeks back. "I know that my mother’s objectives are not nefarious: she is a wealthy and famous entertainer who does not need the comparatively small sums that I receive from my late father’s trust," he said. "I know that my mother’s actions are meant to help me but I do not need this help. My mother seems to believe that controlling these quarterly distributions will prevent me from engaging in self-destructive behaviors. She is misguided."

Source: MEGA Both parties are expected back in court for a hearing in July.

Allman added that his mother's age should be taken into consideration. "My mom is seventy-seven years old and will be seventy-eight when this matter is heard," he said. "I have seen her suffer from depression in the past and I do not believe that she is capable of making appropriate decisions for my estate." Cher's emergency motion for a conservatorship was denied earlier this year. The parties will be back for another court hearing this July where the singer will have another chance to make her case.

