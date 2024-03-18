Elijah Blue Allman Demands Sanctions Against Cher Over Medical Record Subpoenas

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman has asked a court to sanction his mother for trying to obtain his medical records as she pursues a conservatorship. He also wants a judge to void subpoenas Cher has sent to medical facilities including the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

"[Cher’s] issuance of the subpoena is prejudicial to ALLMAN as the documents requested are protected under the psychotherapist-patient privilege, the physician-patient privilege, and ALLMAN’s right to privacy," his legal team wrote. The attorneys say they want to protect Allman from "unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden and expense." They also allege that Cher and her lawyers are misusing the discovery process and issuing the subpoenas in "bad faith." Allman and his lawyers have requested that a $3,000 fine be levied against Cher for these alleged offenses. The singer claims Allman's addiction and mental health issues have rendered him unable to manage his finances, which include regular trust fund payments arranged by his late father Gregg Allman.

Cher believes her son's physical and financial wellbeing are both at risk. "This is not a situation where Elijah is simply bad with money or makes poor investment choices," she said in a previous court filing. "It is a situation where he is completely incapable of managing his financial resources and vulnerable to scams and other undue influence by financial predators." The singer also claimed that Allman has no savings even though he's received more than $1 million from the trust fund since his father died in 2017. She first began pursuing a conservatorship last December. Her request was temporarily denied by a judge earlier this year, but she was given time to go back and gather additional evidence ahead of an upcoming court date. In a more recent legal filing, Cher claimed that Allman has stopped attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. This came after he and his wife Marieangela King testified that Allman had been sober for months.

Allman has a musical project called Deadsy, which released a new track titled "Napoleon in Rags" earlier this year. The austere acoustic song reminiscent of David Bowie and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs was the group's first proper release since 2006's Phantasmagore. Deadsy is best known for its 2002 LP Commencement, which included the single "Key to Gramercy Park." In this era the band had a close relationship with Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, who was also featured on the album.

There's long been discussion online about a new Deadsy album called Subterfuge. Short demo clips have been posted intermittently, but there's not much other information available about the project. Many fans believed that Deadsy was done for good when founding keyboardist Renn Hawkey announced his departure from the group in an Instagram post last April. "It is painful to say goodbye to something that helped inform who I am today," he wrote. "I hope Subterfuge makes it to the surface as I am extremely proud of those tracks. It deserves to be heard and celebrated. But I am no longer part of that equation."

