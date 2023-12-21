Finneas Reveals Billie Eilish's Third Album is '85% Done'

Multiple Grammy-winning producer-songwriter Finneas, best known as the primary collaborator and beatmaker for sister Billie Eilish, spoke about his various upcoming projects in an interview on Dec. 20. Among the interview’s chief revelations: Eilish’s yet-undated and -untitled third album is “85% done.” The expansive interview — which was featured, of all places, on the website of luxury menswear retailer Mr. Porter — delved into Finneas’ recent Grammy nominations, his film composition work, and his relationship with fame.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Finneas is scoring Alfonso Cuaron's upcoming series 'Disclaimer.'

Of Eilish’s third album, the producer revealed that both he and his sister had gone through a period of writers block after their second, Happier That Ever, which topped the album charts in 25 countries, making Eilish the third best-selling female artist of that year, behind only Taylor Swift and Adele. “I don’t think [Eilish] was particularly sure about how she actually felt about the things we were trying to write about,” he told the site. “Making a thing that you feel really connected to – it can really evade you… I think I got a little rusty. And that was scary. It was discouraging to realize that if I take time off, my songwriting muscle atrophies. I had to get back in shape.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Finneas and sister Billie Eilish won the Original Song Oscar for Bond theme 'No Time to Die.'

Finneas also discussed his upcoming collaboration with Oscar-winning Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron, whose next project, the Cate Blanchett-starring Apple TV+ series Disclaimer, Finneas is scoring. Though he’s already won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the James Bond theme “No Time to Die,” Disclaimer will be Finneas’ biggest full-scale scoring project. (He previously scored director Megan Park’s 2021 drama The Fallout and B.J Novak’s 2022 dark comedy Vengeance.) Revealing that he first met Cuaron when the director chaperoned his daughter to an Eilish concert in Milan, Finneas described the scoring process as: “incredibly all-consuming. It’s creating a world. And that was the challenge, and the fun part – taking this seven-part series and making it this one cohesive thing.”

Finneas has won eight Grammys, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year for his work on Eilish’s debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? He is up for another three Grammys this year, including Record and Song of the Year, for Eilish’s song from the film Barbie, “What Was I Made For?”