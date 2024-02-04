SZA and Phoebe Bridgers Receive First Grammy Awards at 2024 Ceremony For 'Ghost in the Machine'

SZA and Phoebe Bridgers won the first award presented at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
The pair won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for their work on the track "Ghost In The Machine." Neither musician came up on stage to grab the trophy, so presenter Justin Tranter accepted it on their behalf.
The track was on SZA's 2022 LP SOS, which is also nominated for Album of the Year. The R&B singer was nominated for nine awards this year, more than any other artist. She's also slated to perform later on tonight.
Bridgers was nominated for seven awards. She also received an Album of the Year nod for her work on The Record with the critically-acclaimed supergroup Boygenius. The LP includes the track "Not Strong Enough," which was nominated for Best Rock Performance.
SZA said many of the tracks on SOS were inspired by alternative rock acts like Green Day, Blink-182 and Paramore.
Following her acclaimed collaboration with Bridgers, the singer hopes to record with Paramore's singer Hayley Williams.
"Soon, soon! It’s in the works," she said in a rapid fire Q&A session posted to Apple Music's TikTok account last week.
SZA was born in St. Louis but grew up in Maplewood, New Jersey, a suburb near Newark and New York City.
The vast majority of the Grammys’ 94 awards will be delegated during a rapid-fire ceremony this afternoon, although the most notable awards of the night will kick off with the primetime ceremony from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, starting at 8:00 PM ET, 5:00 PM local time.
To watch the pre-telecast Grammy Premiere ceremony, visit the Grammys’ website or YouTube channel, where the whole ceremony will be streaming live.
The primetime Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, and available to stream via Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime add-on.
Other previously announced performers for the primetime ceremony include Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and Luke Combs. U2 will also be beaming in a performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas.