SZA and Phoebe Bridgers Receive First Grammy Awards at 2024 Ceremony For 'Ghost in the Machine'

The pair won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for their work on the track "Ghost In The Machine." Neither musician came up on stage to grab the trophy, so presenter Justin Tranter accepted it on their behalf.

SZA and Phoebe Bridgers won the first award presented at the 2024 Grammy Awards .

The track was on SZA's 2022 LP SOS, which is also nominated for Album of the Year. The R&B singer was nominated for nine awards this year, more than any other artist. She's also slated to perform later on tonight.

Bridgers was nominated for seven awards. She also received an Album of the Year nod for her work on The Record with the critically-acclaimed supergroup Boygenius. The LP includes the track "Not Strong Enough," which was nominated for Best Rock Performance.

SZA said many of the tracks on SOS were inspired by alternative rock acts like Green Day, Blink-182 and Paramore.

Following her acclaimed collaboration with Bridgers, the singer hopes to record with Paramore's singer Hayley Williams.

"Soon, soon! It’s in the works," she said in a rapid fire Q&A session posted to Apple Music's TikTok account last week.