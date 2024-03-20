Flavor Flav Returns to High School for Upcoming Reality TV Show: 'I Want My Diploma'

Flavor Flav has been called to the principal's office. The legendary hype man will be working to get his high school diploma as part of an upcoming reality TV show. The Public Enemy member broke the news during an interview with TMZ published on Saturday, March 16.

Source: MEGA 'I’m getting (a diploma) for real – not a GED,' the iconic hype man said.

"Some more reality TV coming up for [me] but no dating shows! It’s not the dating show thing, man," Flavor Flav said. "I’m going back to high school to get my diploma! That’s what my show is going to be about; Flavor Flav goes back to high school to get his diploma. And I’m getting it for real – not a GED, bro. I want my diploma." The interviewer let the 65-year-old know that things have changed since he was in high school, but Flavor Flav was undeterred. "If I want that diploma, it’s just something that I ain’t got no choice but to adapt to," he said. Flavor Flav grew up on Long Island, where he attended Freeport High School until the 11th grade. He dropped out after he was locked up for robbery and burglary, Entertainment Weekly reported. But that didn't stop the hype man from earning a communications degree at Adelphi University, which is where he met fellow Public Enemy member Chuck D, Complex reported.

Two of the group's records made it to No. 1 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart – 1988's It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back and 1991's Apocalypse 91... The Enemy Strikes Black. Flavor Flav went on to have an extensive reality TV career. He appeared in programs like The Surreal Life, Strange Love and Flavor of Love. The hype man also spoke about his love for Billie Eilish during the TMZ interview. He gifted the star one of his signature oversized timepieces after she won her second Oscar for the Barbie movie track "What Was I Made For?" "She got good music," Flavor Flav said. "I’m proud of her man – she’s the youngest person to have two Oscars, and the whole nine. Even if she didn’t win that Oscar, she would have got that clock from me." He added that he wore a pink suit to the 2024 Oscars ceremony because he was rooting for Eilish. "I didn’t know whether she was going to win that award or not, but I went there in support of her," Flavor Flav said. "But the look on that girl’s face when I gave her that clock, she appreciated that." He hopes to work on new music with Eilish at some point.

Source: MEGA Flavor Flav dropped out in the 11th grade, but still managed to attend Adelphi University where he met Chuck D.

The hype man has also spoken about his love for Taylor Swift. "Flavor Flav supports Taylor Swift. I am a Swiftie. And not only that, I got a new name now: King Swiftie," he said during an interview with Hot 97 earlier this year.

Source: MEGA The hype man has expressed his love for Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.

This came after Swift's fanbase welcomed Flavor Flav warmly when he attended an Eras Tour concert in Detroit. "I have friendship bracelets all up the arm, man. We were trading bracelets and everything!" he said. "Her fanbase embraced me, and I embraced them back."

