Frank Turner Schedules His 3000th Show, Set to Take Place Next Year at London's Alexandra Palace

It’s no small feat to reach the point of doing your 3000th gig, but it’s a milestone that Frank Turner already has circled on his calendar. Mind you, when you’re the sort of guy who’s willing to do 15 shows in 15 cities in 24 hours to set a world record, you’re going to rack up a pretty sizable number of gigs in a relatively short period of time, but even so, that doesn’t make the grand total any less impressive. Turner made the announcement about the impending gig to Steve Lamacq while appearing for a BBC 6 Music Maida Vale session on Monday evening, revealing that the performance in question would take place on February 22, 2025 at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Source: Lukas Rauch Turner's 3000th show will take place at London's Alexandra Palace.

After the aforementioned session, Turner issued a formal press release on the matter to offer a more detailed version of the announcement. “It is full-fat ludicrous that I’m typing this, but I am very excited to announce that in February 2025 I will be playing my 3000th show,” wrote Turner. “Show 1000 was fun. Show 2000 was crazy. This is just off the charts. The only possible option is to throw a massive party, so I’ll be returning to one of my favourite venues in the world, Alexandra Palace in North London, on 22nd February next year. There will be music, dancing, incredible supports and probably confetti. I’m proud and slightly bemused that I’ve got this far, and grateful to everyone who’s been along for the ride.” Turner is providing fans with a pre-sale opportunity to secure tickets to this very special show that's tied to people pre-ordering his new album, Undefeated, which is a pretty swell way to do it, but he's also avoiding the possibility of infuriating the fans who've already pre-ordered the album. As he revealed in a social media post, "You can pre-order an album in any format from my web store to gain access to the pre-sale. You have until 11:59pm (UK) on Wednesday 1st May to pre-order. This bit’s important: IF YOU HAVE ALREADY PRE-ORDERED FROM MY STORE, YOU DON’T NEED TO DO IT AGAIN, YOU’LL GET INTO THE PRESALE. Codes will be sent out Thursday 2nd May 10am UK, the presale will run from Friday May 3rd 10am (UK) for a week. After that, general on-sale starts on Friday 10th May 10am (UK)." To make one of those pre-orders yourself, just click right here.

As for the record-setting series of dates that he'll be doing throughout England on May 4 and 5, they're all sold out save for one: the London date at 4 am at the Underworld, which is being done in conjunction with Rough Trade Records. Rest assured that you shouldn't wait much longer to try and secure a spot if you're planning to try and be there. Otherwise, he's off to Italy, Spain, France, and Germany before heading to the U.S. for a fascinating jaunt that takes him from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania around the country until he's made his way back to the closing date in Philadelphia. You can check out the full list of tour dates - as well as what's sold out and what's not - by clicking right here.

