Fred Durst and Billy Corgan Will Host Shows on Bill Maher's New Podcast Network

In a real "nightmare blunt rotation" situation, the Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst are both getting shows on Bill Maher's new podcast network. Maher revealed the news in an interview with Variety, explaining that he connected with both musicians after they guested on his Club Random podcast last year. "I never knew Fred or Billy," he said. "But something good happens there, and I can feel like I’m best friends for life with somebody who I just talked to for an hour and a half. That's the quality we want — a nighttime feel."

Article continues below advertisement

Durst's podcast will reportedly focus on "UFOs and conspiracy theories." The details of Corgan's remain sketchy, but it wouldn't be a shock if his show had something to do with wrestling — the man is, after all, president and owner of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), and he recently signed a deal with the CW for a reality show about his wrestling career.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Screenshot via YouTube No word yet on what Corgan's podcast will focus on.

The Smashing Pumpkins will head out on a UK/European tour with Weezer in June and support Green Day on a big stadium tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot in July. They also put out a call for a new guitarist following longtime sideman Jeff Schroeder's departure from the band. Limp Bizkit are embarking on a tour this summer, too, and frontman Fred Durst plays a role in director Jane Schoenbrun's new A24 horror-thriller movie I Saw the TV Glow, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and is set to hit theaters in May.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Durst also plays a role in director Jane Schoenbrun's new A24 horror-thriller movie 'I Saw the TV Glow.'

"I knew I wanted him to be the dad from the very beginning, and was quite adamant about it," Schoenbrun told Rolling Stone in an interview. "I thought of it as sort of my creative white whale, like if I can make that happen, this could be the weird fever dream that I’m hoping it will be. [Laughs] Fred was amazing. He's a film buff. Within three minutes of getting on the phone with me, he was talking about Paris, Texas and David Lynch, and hanging out with Harry Dean Stanton back in the early 2000s." "He's an incredible performer and on screen, seeing Fred Durst carries really specific allusions to a certain moment, and a certain kind of white male anger that it was really important to have in the stew of the movie. It would be one thing to cast someone who looked like Fred Durst, but to have the man himself glaring at you from across the room, I think the opportunity to have that unique and evocative presence on the screen does something that you can’t replicate any other way."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Maher's new podcast network aims to champion "authenticity from unfiltered celebrity voices."

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. Maher's podcast network and entertainment hub, Club Random Studios, aims to champion "authenticity from unfiltered celebrity voices." "People want to hear not just a few voices, like in the old days when there were three talk shows," Maher explained to Variety. "These are people who I would be interested in listening to." The network will also feature shows hosted by NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and former ESPN anchor Sage Steele.

Powered by RedCircle