Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan to Bring His Wrestling League and a Reality Show to the CW Network

Smashing Pumpkins frontperson Billy Corgan, who is also the President and owner of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has struck a deal with the CW for exclusive streaming rights and a reality show starring the singer.

Source: Screenshot via YouTube Corgan has long been a wrestling fan, and bought the NWA in 2017.

If this sounds weird, let's back up a minute. Corgan bought the name, rights, trademarks and championship belts of the NWA in October 2017. This all came from his history and love for wrestling, starting with the 2011 formation of Chicago-based Resistance Pro. In 2015 he became the new Senior Producer of Creative and Talent Development for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, then moving up to President of TNA in 2016. Finally, in 2017, he bought the NWA. The CW deal is, as the parties said in a joint statement, an "all-encompassing partnership" that will give the network streaming content from the NWA free of charge. In addition, the programming will include "a brand new unscripted untitled series about Corgan's life, family, role as President of NWA, and his 'day job'" – that last entry presumably meant to convey life with the Smashing Pumpkins.

Source: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE / MEGA The Smashing Pumpkins onstage at BottleRock, Napa Valley Expo, May 2023.

"The CW has made a big commitment to sports, and they have an incredible top-tier streaming platform," commented Corgan in a press release. "The network's audience represents a very wide swath of American culture—which wrestling has always been a key part of." He added: "With NWA, there's honesty, integrity, and a different level of swagger, because it's coming from the underground. It's similar to rock 'n' roll in this respect. With The CW behind us, we're pulling NWA into the light where fans can appreciate its authenticity."

As far as the reality show angle, Corgan had already teased that intriguing nugget with wife Chloe Mandel during their A Very Chicago New Year broadcast from his tea shop, Madame Zuzu's. He also composed a special song for Wizzo the Wizzrd, the side character to Bozo the Clown and a Chicago mainstay of children's programming. You can catch that performance at the 14:25 mark below.

Source: © NBC 5 Chicago/ YouTube A Very Chicago New Year (2024)

As for what lies ahead regarding Corgan's day job, that aspect was thrown a monkey wrench in January when the band's management posted on social media that open auditions would be held for the departing Jeff Schroeder, who had been with the band for fifteen years. As expressed by the post, "The application process is open to anyone who may be interested." There has been no further news forthcoming if any selection has been made. But in any case, those rehearsals will need to start soon as the Pumpkins will be among the openers for the North American leg of Green Day's Saviors Tour starting July 29 in Washington, D.C.

