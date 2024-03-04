Halestorm and I Prevail Announce North American Co-Headlining Tour for Summer 2024

Halestorm and I Prevail will embark on a co-headlining North American tour this summer with support from Hollywood Undead and Fit For a King. The trek will begin in Raleigh on July 9 and end in Las Vegas on Aug. 17. Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, March 8, but various presale events will start on Tuesday, March 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: I Prevail The trek will begin in Raleigh on July 9 and end in Las Vegas on Aug. 17

"We're thrilled to join forces with Halestorm this summer," said I Prevail's vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe. "Touring with Halestorm is long overdue, as we admire their talent, energy, and dedication to rock music, and are thrilled to finally see it happen. This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we've ever done." Halestorm's frontwoman Lzzy Hale was equally excited. "Freaks, we are so proud to announce that we are joining forces with I Prevail," she said. "This isn’t your typical summer tour. This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we've done before! We have a lot of surprises in store, so get your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget!"

Article continues below advertisement

Halestorm hasn't released any new music since 2022's Back From the Dead, which made it to No. 36 on the Billboard 200. This came after the band's track "Love Bites (So Do I)" won a Grammy for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance in 2013. It came off their sophomore effort The Strange Case Of…, which made it to No. 15 on the Billboard 200. The band's 2015 follow-up Into the Wild Life made it to No. 5 on the chart.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Halestorm 'This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we've ever done,' said Lzzy Hale.

I Prevail broke onto the scene with their EP Heart vs. Mind in 2014. They found relatively mainstream commercial success with their follow-ups Lifelines, from 2016, and Trauma, from 2019. They made it to No. 15 and 14 on the Billboard 200 respectively. The band hasn't released a new studio album since 2022's True Power. Fit For a King is a Christian metalcore band from Texas. Hollywood Undead is a rap rock group that found fame in the MySpace scene era.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fit For a King is a Christian metalcore band from Texas. Hollywood Undead is a rap rock group that found fame in the MySpace scene era.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: 7/9 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park 7/11 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center 7/13 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre 7/15 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion 7/16 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion 7/18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage 7/21 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre 7/23 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater 7/24 — Scranton, PA — Pavilion @ Montage Mountain 7/26 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center 7/27 — York, PA — York Fair 7/30 — Mansfield, OH — Inkcarceration* 7/31 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 8/1 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 8/3 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion 8/4 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater 8/7 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 8/8 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP 8/10 — Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman 8/11 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 8/13 — Denver, CO — Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre 8/14 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater 8/16 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theater 8/17 — Las Vegas, NV — Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort

Powered by RedCircle