Daryl Hall is Suing John Oates Over What Songs He Can Sing Solo: Report

Daryl Hall is reportedly suing John Oates in an effort to prevent his longtime musical partner from performing some of the duo's tracks as a solo artist. Although the case remains sealed, the update published by TMZ came from sources with direct knowledge of the lawsuit. They added that the pair is quibbling about money, as well.

Hall & Oates, the best-selling pop duo of all time, has been making headlines since Hall initially filed the lawsuit in Nashville on Nov. 16, about which no details were immediately available. He also requested a restraining order against Oates, which was granted the next day. It's scheduled to go into effect on Nov. 30.

The suit came just days after Oates played a string of solo concerts in early November. The last two dates, on Nov. 9 and 10, were postponed until next year. No official reason was given, but it seems possible the cancellations had something to do with the lawsuit filed just a week later. Hall, meanwhile, is still scheduled to play in Manila next Monday, after performing in Japan this week.

Hall spoke about the nature of his relationship with Oates on an episode of Bill Maher's club random podcast last September.