Daryl Hall is Suing John Oates Over What Songs He Can Sing Solo: Report

Daryl Hall is reportedly suing John Oates in an effort to prevent his longtime musical partner from performing some of the duo's tracks as a solo artist. Although the case remains sealed, the update published by TMZ came from sources with direct knowledge of the lawsuit. They added that the pair is quibbling about money, as well.
Hall & Oates, the best-selling pop duo of all time, has been making headlines since Hall initially filed the lawsuit in Nashville on Nov. 16, about which no details were immediately available. He also requested a restraining order against Oates, which was granted the next day. It's scheduled to go into effect on Nov. 30.
The suit came just days after Oates played a string of solo concerts in early November. The last two dates, on Nov. 9 and 10, were postponed until next year. No official reason was given, but it seems possible the cancellations had something to do with the lawsuit filed just a week later. Hall, meanwhile, is still scheduled to play in Manila next Monday, after performing in Japan this week.
Hall spoke about the nature of his relationship with Oates on an episode of Bill Maher's club random podcast last September.
"He’s my business partner. He’s not my creative partner," Hall said. "John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners. We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate, and that’s a really important thing for me."
The pair, who met in a Philadelphia elevator in 1967, have recorded eight platinum records and six No. 1 hits together, including "Maneater" and "Out of Touch." Hall and Oates toured together as recently as last year and had plans to write a new album before the pandemic. The pair's most recent studio release is 2006's Home for Christmas.
Hall & Oates was inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Hall's award-winning web series Live From Daryl's House returned this month after an extended hiatus. The latest episode features pop singer Andy Grammer.