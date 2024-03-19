Hatebreed Set 30th Anniversary North American Tour With Support From Carcass

The Grammy-nominated metalcore legends in Hatebreed are celebrating the band's 30th anniversary with a North American tour featuring support from Carcass, Harms Way and Crypta. They'll begin in Portland, Maine, on Sept. 26 and end in Norfolk, Virginia, on Oct. 27. Pre-sale events have already begun, and tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, March 22.

"We are extremely grateful to have hit this milestone and to be able to celebrate it with the some of the best bands and fans in the world!" frontman Jamey Jasta said in a press release. "We cannot wait to see everyone on the road." Drummer Matt Byrne was also psyched about the tour. "What a wild ride it has been! The ups, the downs, and all of the in-betweens," he said. "I have nothing but gratitude towards my bandmates and each and every one of our fans WORLDWIDE. We’re coming to see you all. Stay tuned." The North American dates will follow a European trek with Crowbar in June.

Hatebreed is easily one the most influential bands in modern hardcore and extreme metal. They played a pivotal role in popularizing metalcore and beatdown in the late 1990s and 2000s. The band's debut full-length Satisfaction Is the Death of Desire came out in 1997, three years after the group formed in Bridgeport, Connecticut. They were scooped up by Universal Music Group, which released Perseverance and The Rise of Brutality in 2002 and 2003. "Live For This" off the latter album was nominated in the Best Metal Performance category at the 2005 Grammys. Hatebreed ended up losing to Motörhead, which was nominated for its cover of the Metallica track "Whiplash."

The band's 2013 record The Divinity of Purpose peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 after it was released by Razor & Tie. The album also made it to No. 1 on the U.S. hard rock chart. Jasta had a stint as the host of MTV's Headbanger's Ball. These days he has a podcast where he's interviewed figures like Herman Li of Dragonforce, K.K. Downing of Judas Priest and former Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson.

Check out a full list of the upcoming North American tour dates below: 9/26 — Portland, ME — State Theatre 9/27 — Boston, MA — House of Blues 9/28 — New York, NY — Terminal 5 9/29 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS 9/30 — Toronto, ON — Rebel 10/2 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre 10/3 — Royal Oak, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre 10/7 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart's 10/8 — McKees Rocks, PA — Roxian Theatre 10/10 — Sauget, IL — Pop's 10/11 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom 10/12 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center 10/14 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren 10/15 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern 10/16 — Riverside, CA — Riverside Municipal Auditorium 10/18 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater 10/19 — Vancouver, BC — Vogue Theatre 10/20 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo 10/22 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex 10/23 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium 10/24 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater 10/25 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works 10/26 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall 10/27 — Norfolk, VA — The NorVa

