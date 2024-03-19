Q Magazine
Q Magazine
Home > Music > Hatebreed

Hatebreed Set 30th Anniversary North American Tour With Support From Carcass

'We are extremely grateful to have hit this milestone,' frontman Jamey Jasta said.

Hatebreed
Source: MEGA

Hatebreed has announced a 30th anniversary North American tour with support from Carcass, Harms Way and Crypta.

By
Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Grammy-nominated metalcore legends in Hatebreed are celebrating the band's 30th anniversary with a North American tour featuring support from Carcass, Harms Way and Crypta.

They'll begin in Portland, Maine, on Sept. 26 and end in Norfolk, Virginia, on Oct. 27.

Pre-sale events have already begun, and tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, March 22.

Article continues below advertisement
Hatebreed
Source: MEGA

'We are extremely grateful to have hit this milestone,' frontman Jamey Jasta said.

"We are extremely grateful to have hit this milestone and to be able to celebrate it with the some of the best bands and fans in the world!" frontman Jamey Jasta said in a press release. "We cannot wait to see everyone on the road."

Drummer Matt Byrne was also psyched about the tour.

"What a wild ride it has been! The ups, the downs, and all of the in-betweens," he said. "I have nothing but gratitude towards my bandmates and each and every one of our fans WORLDWIDE. We’re coming to see you all. Stay tuned."

The North American dates will follow a European trek with Crowbar in June.

Article continues below advertisement

Hatebreed is easily one the most influential bands in modern hardcore and extreme metal. They played a pivotal role in popularizing metalcore and beatdown in the late 1990s and 2000s.

The band's debut full-length Satisfaction Is the Death of Desire came out in 1997, three years after the group formed in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

They were scooped up by Universal Music Group, which released Perseverance and The Rise of Brutality in 2002 and 2003.

"Live For This" off the latter album was nominated in the Best Metal Performance category at the 2005 Grammys. Hatebreed ended up losing to Motörhead, which was nominated for its cover of the Metallica track "Whiplash."

Article continues below advertisement
Hatebreed

The trek will begin in Portland, Maine, on Sept. 26 and end in Norfolk, Virginia, on Oct. 27.

The band's 2013 record The Divinity of Purpose peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 after it was released by Razor & Tie. The album also made it to No. 1 on the U.S. hard rock chart.

Jasta had a stint as the host of MTV's Headbanger's Ball. These days he has a podcast where he's interviewed figures like Herman Li of Dragonforce, K.K. Downing of Judas Priest and former Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Hatebreed
Source: MEGA

The Connecticut band played an important role in popularizing metalcore and beatdown in the late 1990s and 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement

Check out a full list of the upcoming North American tour dates below:

9/26 — Portland, ME — State Theatre

9/27 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

9/28 — New York, NY — Terminal 5

9/29 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

9/30 — Toronto, ON — Rebel

10/2 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre

10/3 — Royal Oak, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/7 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart's

10/8 — McKees Rocks, PA — Roxian Theatre

10/10 — Sauget, IL — Pop's

10/11 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

10/12 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center

10/14 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

10/15 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

10/16 — Riverside, CA — Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/18 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater

10/19 — Vancouver, BC — Vogue Theatre

10/20 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

10/22 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

10/23 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

10/24 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater

10/25 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

10/26 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall

10/27 — Norfolk, VA — The NorVa

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

your info will be used in accordance with our privacy policy

Read More