Heart Plays First Full Gig Since Surprise October Get Together

Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson are stoking the fires of a full-scale Heart reunion, playing a 17-song set on Dec. 27 at the Yaamava' Theater in Highland, Calif.

With a show on Dec. 28 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., and a New Year's Eve concert in their hometown of Seattle, Washington at the Climate Pledge Arena, 2023 marks the first official incarnation of Heart since the sisters joined forces in 2019 for their North American Love Alive summer tour. They have not released a Heart album since 2016's Beautiful Broken.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honorees had been touring separately. Ann and her band Tripsitter have been on the road in support of her 2023 album Another Door, an all-new collection of songs written solely by Wilson. She also contributed her vocals to Dolly Parton's Rockstar for a cover of Heart's "Magic Man," which was the album's second single.

Nancy released her first solo album, You and Me, in 2021. She was also touring this summer as Nancy Wilson's Heart, a moniker she chose in 2022 to use to differentiate any notion that it was a pairing with Ann. That version featured lead vocalist Kimberly Nichole and included not only Heart classics but covers of Paul McCartney & Wings, The Cranberries and Led Zeppelin.

Not coincidentally, the sisters' show featured as their closer a rendition of "Stairway To Heaven," which they previously sung at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2012 for inductees Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones.

After these 2023 dates, Heart has several individual gigs coming up in 2024. They will support three dates in the middle of next summer's Def Leppard/Journey tour: July 30 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio; August 2 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON and August 5 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The band then has two confirmed shows in Europe: June 27 in Oslo, Norway at the Tons of Rock Festival and July 12 in Weert, The Netherlands as part of the Bospop Festival, where they will share the bill with John Fogerty and Alice Cooper.