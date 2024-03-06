Indigo Girls Release New Song 'What We Wanna Be' From Jukebox Musical 'Glitter & Doom'

Folk rock music duo Indigo Girls have released their first new song in four years. "What We Wanna Be" is taken from from the upcoming motion picture Glitter & Doom, which uses the long-running act's songs throughout. Listen to the track below.

Source: ℗ © 2024 PS Classics/Amy Ray, Emily Saliers/Indigo Girls/YouTube What We Wanna Be (From the Motion Picture "Glitter & Doom")

The group's two members, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, wrote the song for the end credits of the film which. Utilizing songs from throughout the duo's career, the film "charts the romance between aspiring circus performer Glitter (Filipino star Alex Diaz) and struggling musician Doom (UK newcomer Alan Cammish)," per a press release. “The new song was inspired by the film’s characters and by my own experience of peeling off the layers of things I have built over the years to shield me from pain or even my own truth," said Ray. "It is a conversation between Glitter and Doom and their endeavor to find healing through the love they have kindled together. And as importantly, the grace that allows them to live fully as their own selves." The film, which also stars Lea DeLaria, Tig Notaro, Drag Race alum Peppermint, Ming-Na Wen, Kate Pierson of the B-52’s, Missi Pyle, and the Indigo Girls themselves, weaves 25 songs from the Indigo Girls' classic catalog throughout. Music producer Michelle Chamuel has arranged and reimagined the tunes, including remixes of "Closer to Fine," "Power of Two" and "Get Out the Map," and a dance remix of "Galileo" by Australian singer Ruby Rose.

Source: © Music Box Films Indigo Girls' Amy Ray (left) in "Glitter & Doom."

Indigo Girls have seen a resurgence in the past year, starting with the pair's biggest song, "Closer To Fine," which enjoyed a fresh round of attention after it was featured in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster, Barbie. (You'll catch it on the car radio as Margot Robbie's Barbie drives off from Barbieland). The duo was also the subject of a documentary from Academy Award-nominated director Alexandria Bombach It's Only Life After All, bringing together the musical moments that defined Ray and Saliers' 50-year friendship as well as celebrating the iconic duo's dedication to activism, collaboration and the smashing of boundaries in the LQBTQ+ community.

With these two projects currently on the front burner of media coverage, it shouldn't go unnoticed that they had a release of new material in May 2020. Look Long was their 15th studio album, recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in Wiltshire, England. The LP took a promotional hit due to the pandemic, yet it reached Number 2 on Billboard's Folk Album chart. Indigo Girls will soon be starting their North American tour, beginning on Mar. 31 in Athens, Ohio and concluding on Sept. 27 in Troutdale, Oregon. Several of the dates will be as a co-headliner with rock icon Melissa Etheridge, with a special Aug 30 date in Lenox, Massachusetts also featuriung Judy Collins and Rufus Wainwright. Tickets for all these shows are available here. Glitter & Doom opens Mar. 8 in NYC and Los Angeles and releases wide Mar. 15 through June 8 in North America.

