J Balvin Debuts New Track 'Amigos' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

J Balvin debuted his new song "Amigos" on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Colombian reggaeton singer stood in a giant snow drift as he performed the slick, slightly downbeat track for the episode that aired on Dec. 6. The studio version of the song will come out on the night of Dec. 7, according to an Instagram post from the musician. Tonight Show viewers also got a brief preview of the song's upcoming music video, which Balvin filmed in Alaska. The singer could be seen wandering around the snowy wilderness, sheltering in a cave and warming up beside a fire at night.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA J Balvin will release his new single 'Amigos' on Dec. 7.

"It was cold," he said. "I don't know why I came up with this idea, man. It's already too cold in New York." Balvin told Fallon the concept for the video was inspired by the 2015 historical action drama film The Revenant, where Leonardo DiCaprio plays a fur trapper traversing the wintry North Dakota wilderness in 1823. The reggaeton singer's fans were excited about the new track in the comments below his Instagram post. "Balvin with feeling, that's what's needed," one said in Spanish. "I trust that you're returning with the best version of yourself," another commenter said in Spanish. "You're going to shut up those who don't respect the position you've earned. You're the one who made reggaeton go global." Balvin never stopped making music, but he told Fallon that he slowed his career down a bit after his two-year-old son Rio was born in 2021. The toddler was featured in the announcement video for the singer's upcoming international tour. He will start in Saudi Arabia later this month before he travels across Latin America this February and to Europe in the spring.

Article continues below advertisement

The star also spoke about fashion during his TV appearance. Balvin and Fallon both managed to squeeze into his enormous orange F1 Grand Prix suit, which Balvin said makes him look like a giant traffic cone. The star also brought his newest pair of signature Air Jordan 3 sneakers to the studio. The Sunset model's colorway is based off the early evening sky in Balvin's hometown of Medellin. The singer's Tonight Show appearance came three months after he released the track "Dientes" with Usher and DJ Khaled. Balvin has been a fixture on Latin charts for more than a decade, but he became an international household name in 2017 with his track "Mi Gente" featuring Willy William. The song jumped to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 after Beyonce added a feature to the track. He had another hit the following year with "I Like It," featuring Cardi B and Bad Bunny. Four of the singer's six studio LPs have made it to the No. 1 spot on the Top Latin Albums chart in the US. The singer is so popular that he was awarded his own signature McDonald's meal in 2020. It came with a Big Mac, medium fries and an Oreo McFlurry. The combo did not include a drink.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The reggaeton singer performed the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Dec. 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Balvin also provided viewers with a preview of the track's music video, which was shot in Alaska.

Source: MEGA Balvin talked about fashion and the singer's 2-year-old son Rio, as well

Source: MEGA Balvin is originally from Medellin, Colombia.