J. Cole Shocks Fans by Collaborating With Future and Metro Boomin Amid Drake/Kendrick Lamar Beef

Some fans believe J. Cole dissed Drake by appearing on Future and Metro Boomin's new album We Still Don't Trust You, which dropped on Friday, April 12. This came after the duo gave Kendrick Lamar a platform to diss Cole and Drake with his uncredited verse on the track "Like That." Lamar's barbs were the most pointed, but many fans believe Future and Metro Boomin took some shots at Drake, as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA This came after J. Cole squashed his beef with Kendrick Lamar which started with a different Future/Metro Boomin feature.

"My story’s more clever, my similes was better / My energy was never on some toughest n---a s--t," Cole said on the new track "Red Leather." "I was just a conscious rapper that would f--k a n--ga b---h / I was just a college n---a from a rougher premises / Kept my nose out the streets, but I love to get a whiff / Of the action, with risk comes attraction / The blicks get to blastin’, I turn into a track star / Wanted all the h--s, what the f--k you think I rap for?" The new feature came less than a week after Cole responded to Lamar's diss with his song "7 Minute Drill" off the surprise album Might Delete Later. "I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing / You want some attention, it come with extensions," he said. "I’m hesitant, I love my brother, but I’m not gonna lie / I’m powered up for real, that s--t would feel like swattin’ a fly / Four albums in twelve years, n---a, I can divide / S--t, if this is what you want, I’m indulgin’ in violence."

Article continues below advertisement

The North Carolina rapper quickly walked back the barbs during his appearance at the Dreamville Festival on April 7 "Man, that’s the lamest s--t I ever did in my f--king life," Cole said. "In my spirit of trying to get this music out, I moved in a way that I spiritually feel bad on me. "I know how I feel about my peers. These two n---as that I’ve just been blessed to even stand beside in this game, let alone chase – chase their greatness, right? So I felt conflicted because I don’t really feel no way. But the world wants to see blood."

Source: MEGA Drake, who was also dissed by Lamar, has not spoken out about the new J. Cole feature.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Drake has not made any public statements about the new J. Cole feature, but he did obliquely respond to Lamar during one of his shows. "I got my head up high, my back straight, I’m ten f--kin’ toes down," Drake said. "And I know no matter what there’s not another n---a on this earth that could ever f--k with me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'My energy was never on some toughest n--ga shit,' J. Cole said on the new track 'Red Leather.'

The rapper was just dismissed from a lawsuit stemming from Travis Scott's disastrous Astroworld festival in 2021, the Associated Press reported. Ten people died during a crowd crush at the event and hundreds more were injured. Drake performed with Scott at the end of the concert. The rappers and the event's promoter Live Nation were among the dozens of people and companies sued by the families of the deceased and hundreds of injured attendees. Drake's attorneys argued that he had no role in setting up the event and wasn't responsible for the deadly crowd crush. A judge dismissed the lawsuit against him on Wednesday, April 10. That came after she dismissed the lawsuits against several other defendants earlier this week. The lawsuits filed against Apple, which livestreamed the event, and two companies associated with Scott were not dismissed by the judge. She's expected to rule on whether lawsuits against Scott as an individual should be dropped on Monday, April 15.

Powered by RedCircle