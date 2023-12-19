Jack Antonoff Gives Behind the Scenes Glimpses of Taylor Swift's Recording Process

Jack Antonoff boasts an accomplished musical resume as a member of the chart-topping pop rock group Fun and his current band Bleachers. But these days he may be best known for his work as a high-caliber pop producer. Although he's recorded with Lana Del Rey and the 1975, the biggest entry on Antonoff's CV is undoubtedly his ongoing partnership with Taylor Swift. He's helped the pop star record every single album since 2014's 1989. In a new interview with Vulture, Antonoff spoke about what it was like revisiting the LP which Swift re-recorded earlier this year. She's currently reworking all of the albums she penned during her tenure with Big Machine Records, a process that began in 2019 when the label was sold to controversial record mogul Scooter Braun.

Source: MEGA The producer has also worked with the 1975 and Lana Del Rey.

Recreating an iconic album like 1989 was a challenge, even for a seasoned producer like Antonoff. That's why he brought in members of Bleachers to help out. "I don’t work with any (software) synths, so everything is a sound that’s made in the room," he told Vulture. "The funny thing is you can’t recall the sounds. All the Bleachers guys helped a ton on that stuff. It became a really fun project for me and the band." Despite the challenges, Antonoff said the recording process was a pleasure. "It was just giving me a lot of joy," he said. "It made this weird, messy symphony and I love it to this day."

The producer also provided some information about an iconic detail from the album. "The internet was really interested in what sounded like a seagull sound in 'Is It Over Now?'" he said. "It was really fun, because it was all these analog instruments that we know and love: Moog model Ds, Juno-6s." Antonoff revealed a more recent Swift track that knocked him off his feet, as well. "The stuff that shocks me the most is someone’s vulnerability in a song. The end of 'You’re on Your Own, Kid' is one of those moments for me," he said of the song on the singer's most recent original studio album Midnights. The track features the pop star reflecting on the direction of her career. "Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned. Everything you lose is a step you take," Swift sang.

Source: MEGA He began working with Swift on 2014's '1989' and has helped her with every studio album since.

"I remember, she wrote that right in front of me and then we put it down, and I was completely punched in the gut," Antonoff said. Bleachers has also been making headlines in recent months. With the band's new self-titled album set to come out on March 8, the group has made several television appearances as they prepare for a nationwide tour next year. Bleachers will begin in Salt Lake City on May 18 and end in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on June 15. The Jersey show will be a homecoming of sorts for Antonoff, who originally hails from Bergen County. He now lives in New York City.

Source: MEGA Antonoff has his own band Bleachers, which will release a new album on March 8.

Check out a full list of Bleachers' upcoming tour dates below: MAY 18, 2024 - THE GREAT SALTAIR - SALT LAKE CITY, UT MAY 20, 2024 - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE - MORRISON, CO MAY 22, 2024 - STEELHOUSE - OMAHA, NE MAY 23, 2024 - GRINDERS KC - KANSAS CITY, MO MAY 25, 2024 - THE SALT SHED - CHICAGO, IL MAY 26, 2024 - THE SYLVEE - MADISON, WI MAY 28, 2024 - RYMAN AUDITORIUM - NASHVILLE, TN MAY 31, 2024 - MOODY AMPHITHEATER - AUSTIN, TX JUN 1, 2024 - WHITE OAK MUSIC HALL - HOUSTON, TX JUN 2, 2024 - SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM - DALLAS, TX JUN 4, 2024 - KEMBA LIVE! - COLUMBUS, OH JUN 5, 2024 - STAGE AE - PITTSBURGH, PA JUN 7, 2024 - WESTVILLE MUSIC BOWL - NEW HAVEN, CT JUN 8, 2024 - BEAK AND SKIFF - LAFAYETTE, NY JUN 10, 2024 - MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY - BOSTON, MA JUN 12, 2024 - THE MET - PHILADELPHIA, PA JUN 14, 2024 - THE ANTHEM - WASHINGTON, DC JUN 15, 2024 - SHADOW OF THE CITY - ASBURY PARK, NJ