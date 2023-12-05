Jamie Foxx Fox Speaks Out on Health Scare in First Public Appearance Since April

Jamie Foxx spoke about his health scare during a speech on Dec. 4. It was the star's first public appearance after he was hospitalized for an undisclosed health issue in April. The singer, actor and comedian's comments came during a speech at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements event in Los Angeles, OK! reported. He was there to accept an award for his performance in The Burial, a legal drama.

Source: MEGA Jamie Foxx spoke out about his health scare on Dec. 4 during his first public appearance since April

"I want to thank everybody. I've been through something," the 55-year-old in a clip of his remarks posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Foxx noted that even just walking up onto the stage was a big accomplishment. "It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago." The star said he's now back in action with a new appreciation for life: "It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now." Foxx also shared some new details about his medical episode. "I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough," he said. "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light! It was hot in that tunnel so I didn't know where I was going." Foxx's daughter Corinne announced that he had been released from the hospital in May. He was brought to a physical rehab facility in Chicago, CNN reported. In an Instagram video posted in July, Foxx debunked rumors that he'd suffered a stroke or gone blind.

The medical episode didn't blunt the comedian's signature sense of humor. "I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there. Boy, y'all ain't s—," he said. "Black people, when we almost die or go through something like that, there's two phrases, one of two phrases we say. One is, 'Lord, have mercy, Jesus. Lord, have mercy, Jesus.'" The star also used the speech to thank his family, his friends and the Lord. "My sister and my daughter were so great at not letting anybody know anything that happened," he said. "I want to say six months ago I couldn't fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is 'Lord, have mercy, Jesus.'" Foxx released his first studio album Peep This in 1994, but didn't get his big musical break until nearly a decade later when he was featured on the 2003 Twista track "Slow Jamz," which made it to the top of the Hot 100 chart. His second LP Unpredictable made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 in 2005. That same year Foxx also appeared on Kanye West's track "Gold Digger," which also made it to the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. His subsequent albums have also done well on the Hip-Hop/R&B charts. Last month, Foxx was sued for an alleged sexual assault. The anonymous accuser claimed that the actor stuck his hands down her pants at a New York City restaurant in 2015. The suit also claims that Foxx appeared intoxicated at the time.

Source: MEGA The star made a speech while receiving an award for his performance in The Burial

Source: MEGA The singer said he's glad to be walking again and has a new appreciation for life

Source: MEGA Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition in April

Source: MEGA He was later transferred to a rehab facility in Chicago and provided an update on social media in July