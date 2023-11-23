Jamie Foxx Sued for Sexual Assault: Ray Star Named in New Court Documents

Jamie Foxx is the latest A-List star to be sued for alleged sexual assault. In a lawsuit revealed on November 22, the 55-year-old actor is accused of assaulting the victim – who remains anonymous – by sticking his hands down her pants and inappropriately touching her, before her friend intervened to end the alleged incident. The assault is claimed to have taken place eight years ago in August 2015 at the rooftop dining area of the exclusive Catch NYC restaurant. The lawsuit claims that after arriving at the restaurant, the plaintiff noticed Foxx sitting one table away. Some time later she alleges that her friend asked the Oscar-winning actor if he would take a photo with them. The lawsuit claims that Foxx seemed intoxicated and replied: “Sure baby, anything for you.” According to the filing, Foxx then allegedly showered the plaintiff with compliments, telling her “You smell so good,” and “Wow, you have that supermodel body.”

Source: mega Jamie Foxx is the latest star to be accused of sexual assault

The lawsuit then alleges that Foxx began running his hands over her waist and under her top to rub her breasts. It also alleges that he went on to slide his hand down her pants and put his fingers under her underwear. The plaintiff also claims that several witnesses including a security guard saw the alleged incident, but that nobody intervened. The documents say that the alleged assault only ended when her friend noticed what was going on and put a stop to it. The plaintiff also said that she subsequently had to undergo medical treatment and suffered pain and emotional distress as a result of the “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.” The lawsuit also includes claims against Catch and its employees for compensatory and punitive damages.

Source: mega Foxx won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his 2004 portrayal of Ray Charles

Foxx received huge critical acclaim for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 movie Ray, for which he won Best Actor gongs at the Oscars and Golden Globes. He has also enjoyed a stellar music career, featuring on two #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Four of his five studio albums have also charted in the top 10 of the US Billboard 200 chart. Q has reached out to representatives for Foxx for comment, but has so far received no response and Foxx has not responded to the allegations at the time of writing. These latest filings against a major star follow similar recent allegations made against Axl Rose – who denies all accusations of wrongdoing – and Diddy, who settled a claim made by ex-girlfriend Cassie for an undisclosed amount one day after she filed.