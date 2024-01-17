Janet Jackson's 'Together Again Tour' Moves Into Summer 2024 With Special Guest Nelly

Five-time Grammy award winner and 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Janet Jackson is extending her 2023 concert tour, hitting the road starting in June.

Jackson's Together Again tour will drop down for 35 dates in 35 cities and will have support from rapper-singer Nelly. The tour is a multi-anniversary celebration of Jackson's astounding career in the music industry. Across a 50-year history she'll be including songs from three of her iconic albums: The Velvet Rope (25 years), janet (30 years) and her landmark concept album from 1989, Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814.

Jackson announced a year ago that in addition to launching a second leg of the tour, new material would also be forthcoming, although that statement has yet to see any development. Her last release was 2015's Unbreakable. A snippet of a track entitled "Luv I Luv" was heard at the end credits of her 4-part documentary Janet Jackson in 2022, with the expectation that her much-anticipated and talked about follow-up Black Diamond was set to release. That album was shelved amid her statements of wanting to spend more time raising her son Eissa.

Rapper Nelly broke through the hip-hop barrier in 2000 with the genre crossover album Country Grammar. What might be considered a novelty turned into a hit career, buoyed by 2002's No. 1 single "Hot In Heere." His latest release was 2021's Heartland in addition to the collaborative single "Lil Bit" with Florida Georgia Line.

'The Together Again Tour' will have presales starting Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time and continue throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Together Again Tour Summer 2024: June 4 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena June 6 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre June 8 — Los Angeles, — The Kia Forum June 9 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center June 11 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center June 12 — San Francisco, CA —Chase Center June 14 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre June 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena June 18 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center June 19 — Chicago, IL — United Center June 21 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre June 22 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center June 23 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse June 25 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse June 26 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center June 28 — Boston, MA — TD Garden June 29 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre July 2 — Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre July 3 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena July 5 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater July 6 — Hershey, PA — Hersheypark Stadium July 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center July 10 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center July 12 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena July 13 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena July 14 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion July 16 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre July 18 — West Palm Beach, FL — iThink Financial Amphitheatre July 20 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center July 21 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena July 23 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center July 25 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena July 26 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center July 27 — Austin, TX — Moody Center July 30 — Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center