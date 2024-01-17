Q Magazine
Janet Jackson's 'Together Again Tour' Moves Into Summer 2024 With Special Guest Nelly

The 35 North American dates have been announced to celebrate the career of the 'Queen of Pop.'

Source: CraSH/imageSPACE/MEGA | MEGA

Ms. Jackson and Nelly... separately in 2022.

Five-time Grammy award winner and 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Janet Jackson is extending her 2023 concert tour, hitting the road starting in June.

qjanetjacksonlivenationbanner
Source: Live Nation

By popular demand!

Jackson's Together Again tour will drop down for 35 dates in 35 cities and will have support from rapper-singer Nelly. The tour is a multi-anniversary celebration of Jackson's astounding career in the music industry. Across a 50-year history she'll be including songs from three of her iconic albums: The Velvet Rope (25 years), janet (30 years) and her landmark concept album from 1989, Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814.

Source: ℗ © Mijac Music, Mystical Light Music, Kmr Music Royalties Ii Scsp / Janet Jackson / YouTube

Janet Jackson - Rhythm Nation

Jackson announced a year ago that in addition to launching a second leg of the tour, new material would also be forthcoming, although that statement has yet to see any development. Her last release was 2015's Unbreakable. A snippet of a track entitled "Luv I Luv" was heard at the end credits of her 4-part documentary Janet Jackson in 2022, with the expectation that her much-anticipated and talked about follow-up Black Diamond was set to release. That album was shelved amid her statements of wanting to spend more time raising her son Eissa.

Rapper Nelly broke through the hip-hop barrier in 2000 with the genre crossover album Country Grammar. What might be considered a novelty turned into a hit career, buoyed by 2002's No. 1 single "Hot In Heere." His latest release was 2021's Heartland in addition to the collaborative single "Lil Bit" with Florida Georgia Line.

'The Together Again Tour' will have presales starting Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time and continue throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Together Again Tour Summer 2024:

June 4 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

June 6 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 8 — Los Angeles, — The Kia Forum

June 9 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

June 11 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

June 12 — San Francisco, CA —Chase Center

June 14 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre

June 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

June 18 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

June 19 — Chicago, IL — United Center

June 21 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 22 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

June 23 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 25 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 26 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

June 28 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

June 29 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre

July 2 — Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 3 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

July 5 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 6 — Hershey, PA — Hersheypark Stadium

July 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

July 10 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

July 12 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

July 13 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

July 14 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

July 16 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 18 — West Palm Beach, FL — iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 20 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

July 21 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

July 23 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

July 25 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

July 26 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

July 27 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

July 30 — Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center

