Janet Jackson's 'Together Again Tour' Moves Into Summer 2024 With Special Guest Nelly

Five-time Grammy award winner and 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Janet Jackson is extending her 2023 concert tour, hitting the road starting in June.
Jackson's Together Again tour will drop down for 35 dates in 35 cities and will have support from rapper-singer Nelly. The tour is a multi-anniversary celebration of Jackson's astounding career in the music industry. Across a 50-year history she'll be including songs from three of her iconic albums: The Velvet Rope (25 years), janet (30 years) and her landmark concept album from 1989, Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814.
Jackson announced a year ago that in addition to launching a second leg of the tour, new material would also be forthcoming, although that statement has yet to see any development. Her last release was 2015's Unbreakable. A snippet of a track entitled "Luv I Luv" was heard at the end credits of her 4-part documentary Janet Jackson in 2022, with the expectation that her much-anticipated and talked about follow-up Black Diamond was set to release. That album was shelved amid her statements of wanting to spend more time raising her son Eissa.
Rapper Nelly broke through the hip-hop barrier in 2000 with the genre crossover album Country Grammar. What might be considered a novelty turned into a hit career, buoyed by 2002's No. 1 single "Hot In Heere." His latest release was 2021's Heartland in addition to the collaborative single "Lil Bit" with Florida Georgia Line.
'The Together Again Tour' will have presales starting Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time and continue throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Together Again Tour Summer 2024:
June 4 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
June 6 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 8 — Los Angeles, — The Kia Forum
June 9 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
June 11 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
June 12 — San Francisco, CA —Chase Center
June 14 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre
June 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
June 18 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
June 19 — Chicago, IL — United Center
June 21 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 22 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
June 23 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 25 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 26 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
June 28 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
June 29 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre
July 2 — Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 3 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
July 5 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 6 — Hershey, PA — Hersheypark Stadium
July 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
July 10 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
July 12 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
July 13 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
July 14 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
July 16 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 18 — West Palm Beach, FL — iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 20 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
July 21 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
July 23 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
July 25 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
July 26 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
July 27 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
July 30 — Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center