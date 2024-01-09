JID Performs Viral TikTok Track 'Surround Sound' on 'The Tonight Show'

JID performed his viral track "Surround Sound" on the Jan. 8 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The song featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate was originally released in 2022, but it's gotten a second life in recent weeks due to a viral TikTok trend. Thousands of users have been attaching their phones to a ceiling and filming themselves dancing to the song.

Source: MEGA Thousands have used the song as part of the social media platform's viral 'ceiling trend.'

JID performed the track in front of a kaleidoscope of visuals inspired by his childhood in Atlanta, Rolling Stone reported. The platinum certified track made it to the No. 44 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 before it topped the TikTok Top 50 chart late last year. The track's viral success dethroned Mariah Carey, who was dominating the chart with "All I Want For Christmas" the week prior. It was released on JID's 2022 album The Forever Story, which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200.

JID broke into the spotlight in 2021 with his track "Enemy," a collaboration with Imagine Dragons. The song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. He had smaller hits in 2019 with the tracks "Down Bad" and "Costa Rica." Commenters were loving JID's performance below the clip posted to YouTube. "JID is one of the few rappers who actually raps and sings his lyrics live. One of the most talented rappers I've heard ever," one said. "I'm so happy this song and the album it belongs to are finally getting the recognition to deserve," said another. "I also think that, in a rare case, TikTok didn't ruin this song."

Source: MEGA The track made it to the No. 1 spot on the TikTok Top 50 chart last month.

The Tonight Show appearance came just one week after JID dropped a new track called "30 (Freestyle)," which came out exclusively on YouTube alongside a lyric video. It's a sequel to his track "29 (Freestyle)" from last year. The new song features more of the fast-paced, technical rapping style the musician is known for over a funky beat. "The fact that bro can freestyle some peak rap music that easily and smoothly is crazy," one commenter said. "JID's music career will definitely be something to witness in the long term," said another. He also released two new tracks with Lil Yachty called "Van Gogh" and "Half Doin Dope" last September.