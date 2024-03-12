Jimmy Buffett Tribute to Include Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and More

It's been just over half a year since the King Parrot passed on, but celebrations of Jimmy Buffett's life and work are still going strong. On March 12, the late icon's friends announced Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, which will feature an all-star lineup at the Hollywood Bowl on April 11. See the lineup below, courtesy of Buffett's official Instagram account.

Article continues below advertisement

The one-off concert will feature Paul McCartney (who contributed bass on Buffett's "My Gummie Just Kicked In" on the posthumously released Equal Strain on All Parts), Sheryl Crow (a vocal partner on Off To See The Lizard) and Brandi Carlile (who admitted in a loving tribute she was a Buffett fishing partner in a social post at the time of his death). And of course, among the star-studded lineup will be the Eagles (Buffet's wedding band in 1977) and members of Buffett's longtime backing band, the Coral Reefers. Other notable performers will be Jackson Browne, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Kenny Chesney and Jack Johnson. Buffett, who passed on September 1 from Merkel-cell carcinoma, was a friend to many in and out of the music industry. His recorded persona and lifestyle of a laidback gentleman expressing wonder and love for the world struck a chord with his devoted followers, lovingly dubbed "Parrotheads."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Buffett, flanked by daughter Delaney and wife Jane at the Broadway premiere of 'Escape To Margaritaville," March 2018.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

McCartney composted a heartfelt and lengthy post about Buffett to his Instagram account at the time of his passing, saying: "He had a most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humor. When we swapped tales about the past, his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips and surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him. Right up to the last minute his eyes still twinkled with a humor that said, 'I love this world and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it'. So many of us will miss Jimmy and his tremendous personality. His love for us all, and for mankind as a whole."

Source: ℗ © Bluewater Music Corp./Jimmy Buffett/YouTube Jimmy Buffett - University of Bourbon Street ft. Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Article continues below advertisement

For their part, the Eagles, currently on an (alleged) farewell tour, have been performing Don Henley's "Boys Of Summer" in tribute to Buffett. And Chesney and Brown paid tribute with performances of Buffett songs at last November's CMA ceremony. Browne had the longest and closest affiliation with Buffett in live performances, each supporting the other since the late '70s.

Source: Justin Higuchi/CC BY 2.0 Jackson Browne at the Unsung Heroes tribute to Eleni Mandell, January 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Buffett, while known more for his early iconic songs ("Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes") was a multi-faceted entertainer, entrepreneur and humanitarian. He wrote or co-wrote five books, including two children's books, The Jolly Mon and Trouble Dolls. As an actor, he guested on several episodes of the television reboot of Hawaii Five-0, had a cameo in 2015's Jurassic World and played himself in dozens of films. His legacy is also remembered for the countless hours spent at charity performances for environmental conservation, hurricane relief concerts and playing for U.S. military troops in Okinawa, Cuba and even attending rigorous boot-camp training in 1986 so he could fly in a U.S. Navy fighter jet.

Powered by RedCircle