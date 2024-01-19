Jimmy Eat World to Perform at NFL Playoff Halftime Show on Saturday

Jimmy Eat World is scheduled to perform a set in “the Middle” of an NFL playoff game this weekend. The band will provide halftime entertainment when the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texas for the AFC Divisional Playoff game at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 20. It will air on ABC and ESPN.

The band announced the concert in a Jan 18. social media post.

Fans cracked jokes in the comment section when Jimmy Eat World announced the performance on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Cool, just enough time to play all 16 minutes of ‘Goodbye Sky Harbor,'" one person said, referencing the 16-minute-long song from the group's acclaimed 1999 record Clarity. "I must confess: I did not have 'Jimmy Eat World plays at halftime of game between teams from Maryland and Texas' on my 2024 BINGO card," a different user said of the Arizona band.

Jimmy Eat World's upcoming tour with Fall Out Boy includes a stop at Baltimore’s CFG Arena on March 20. Tickets are available starting at $65 via Ticketmaster. The trek will begin in Portland, Oregon, on Feb. 28 and end in Minneapolis on April 6. Before going on tour, Jimmy Eat World will play a hometown show at the Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona, on Feb. 23. The other headliners for the two-day event include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Greta Van Fleet and Third Eye Blind. Jimmy Eat World is also scheduled to play the When You Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 19.

The game will air on ABC and ESPN.

The band formed in Mesa, Arizona, in 1993. They’ve released 10 studio albums since then. Jimmy Eat World's early work was well-regarded in the emo scene, but didn’t get much mainstream attention despite the support from the major label Capitol Records on the band's second and third albums. The group was dropped from the label in 1999 and eventually signed to DreamWorks, which released Bleed American in 2001. That album made it to No. 31 on the Billboard 200 via the strength of its biggest single "the Middle," which got to the No. 5 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The record was released less than two months before 9/11. The hit single's relentlessly positive lyrics were well-received by shell shocked Americans nationwide.

Later this year, Jimmy Eat World will tour the U.S. with Fall Out Boy.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates with Fall Out Boy below: Feb. 28 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center March 1 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena March 3 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center March 4 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center March 7 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena March 8 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center March 11 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center March 13 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC March 15 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center March 16 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena March 19 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena March 20 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena March 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden March 24 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena March 26 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena March 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena March 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center March 30 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena March 31 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena April 2 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum April 3 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena April 5 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena April 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center