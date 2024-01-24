Justin Timberlake to Play One-Off NYC Show Following Release of Upcoming Single 'Selfish'

Justin Timberlake will perform a one-off show in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The pop star announced the news in an Instagram post on the morning of Jan. 24. It included a photo of large yellow promotional posters pasted to the side of a building.

The concert will happen at Irving Plaza. The historic building has been an iconic part of New York City's music scene since the 1970s, but the standing room only venue is much smaller than the giant arenas Timberlake often plays. The announcement came just one day before Timberlake is set to release his new single "Selfish." He also scheduled to perform during The Tonight Show on Jan. 25. and Saturday Night Live on Jan. 27. Timberlake previewed "Selfish" during a free show in his native Memphis on Jan. 19, USA Today reported. The pop star played another new single called "No Angels" and mentioned an upcoming album, which is expected to come out some time this year. Timberlake is keeping details about the new record close to the chest, but many fans believe it will be called Everything I Thought It Was. He was selling t-shirts with the slogan at the concert in Memphis.

Source: MEGA The concert will follow the release of his upcoming single 'Selfish' on Jan. 25.

The star also released a video featuring the title on Jan. 20. The clip included a preface from acclaimed filmmaker Benicio Del Toro. It ended with a shot of Timberlake facing away from the camera as he stared into a sunset. "Oh, there’s Justin! Why won’t he turn around? What the f**k is he staring at?" Del Toro said at the end of the clip. A still from the scene was also recently posted to Instagram with the caption "1.25," the date "Selfish" is set to be released. "JUST RELEASE IT ALREADY MY GOD. IT HAS BEEN 6 YEARS," one commenter said below the video. "Sorry for yelling. We love you."

Source: MEGA Timberlake is also slated to release his first new studio album since 2024 at some point this year.

Another commenter on Timberlake's newest concert announcement post noted that the pop star will turn 43 on the day of show in New York City. "Performing on your birthday… good for you!" they said. Others were just psyched to be getting new music from Timberlake. "We’re at the table, seated, and ready to eat, sir. No crumbs will be spared for this roll out," a different commenter said.

Source: MEGA The pop star recently put out a promotional video featuring acclaimed filmmaker Benicio Del Toro.

The pop star hasn't released a new LP since 2018's Man of The Woods, which made it to the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 and the album charts in Canada, Denmark and Germany. Timberlake has had similar success with his other five albums. His first solo record Justified came out in 2002. This came just a few months after the star left NSYNC, the boy band that made him famous. The star has been back in the headlines in recent months after his ex Britney Spears made some shocking claims about him in her recent memoir The Woman in Me. In the book, Spears alleged that Timberlake cheated on her and encouraged her to get an abortion. The backlash that ensued led Timberlake to cancel several concerts.