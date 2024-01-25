Justin Timberlake Drops New Single and Video for 'Selfish'

At long last, Justin Timberlake dropped the first single from his upcoming sixth solo album on Jan. 25, and it comes accompanied by a Bradley J. Calder-directed music video. Check out the short film for "Selfish" below.

The R&B-tinged "Selfish" is from the forthcoming full-length release Everything I Thought It Was which will drop March 15 via RCA.

Timberlake has exploded back into public consciousness with several social marketing events within the last few weeks. After his Instagram account was wiped clean, speculation ran rampant that this signaled new material. Next up, Timberlake performed a one-off gig in his hometown of Memphis on Jan. 19, debuting new songs, including "Selfish."

In quick succession, it was announced that he'll be appearing with BFF Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Jan. 25, and on Saturday Night Live Jan. 27 as the musical guest. But as he told Zane Lowe in a promotional interview on his Apple Music 1 show, "I flirted with the idea of, should I host or ask to host? And then I just thought, 'No, this album is really special to me in a different, different way,'" Timberlake told Lowe. "And, yeah, you read that perfectly, but I also cannot imagine that I won’t get pulled into a sketch or two. It’s only natural."

He also has another free one-off concert at New York City's Irving Plaza set for Jan. 31. Tickets can be found here.