Kanye West Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments in Social Media Post Written in Hebrew

Kanye West has issued another apology for his long string of anti-semitic remarks. The note in Hebrew was posted to the musician's Instagram account on Tuesday, Dec. 26. "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," he said in the note translated by the Jerusalem Post. "I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future… Your forgiveness is important to me and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,' the musician said.

It's currently the only post on West's Instagram after the musician deactivated his account in April. West and Ty Dolla $ign will release their new album Vultures on Jan. 12. The LP was originally supposed to come out on Dec. 15. West's antisemitic tirades began in October 2022 when he sent out a tweet about "going death con on JEWISH PEOPLE… You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Article continues below advertisement

He then doubled down on those remarks during a TV interview with Piers Morgan. West said he wished harm on Jewish people who wronged him. Shortly thereafter, he commended Adolf Hitler during a conversation with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. "I see good things about Hitler," West said at the time. "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler… We have to stop dissing the Nazis all the time." Even Jones was taken aback by West's full-throated support for Hitler. The rapper issued a more chaotic apology to the Jewish people in March. "Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again," West said of the 2012 movie. "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people… No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The note came after the rapper donned a KKK-style hood at a live performance earlier this month.

But it appeared that the musician had failed to put his antisemitic past behind him at a live performance earlier this month in Florida. He played the show while wearing a black hood that resembled the garment worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan. West also released a song claiming that he can't harbor anti-Jewish sentiments since he's had sexual relations with Jewish women. The rapper's cover art was also called out for its similarities to imagery used by the black metal band Burzum. The group's frontman Varg Vikernes has repeatedly been described as a neo-Nazi.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Last year, West spoke about his admiration for Adolph Hitler during an interview with Alex Jones.

West's latest comments come as the global Jewish community is on edge. The conflict in Gaza has set off a large wave of protests around the world and a renewed wave of antisemitism. The situation on American college campuses became so tense that the presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology were called to testify about antisemitism before the U.S. Congress earlier this month. Former Penn president Liz Magill resigned after she repeatedly said calls for a genocide of the Jewish people wouldn't violate the school's conduct policy.