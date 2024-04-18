Kanye West Investigated for Battery After Allegedly Punching Man Who Sexually Assaulted His Wife

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a battery case after allegedly punching a man who sexually assaulted his wife Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the alleged altercation occurred on Tuesday night after an unidentified man "pushed or grabbed" Censori at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. West and Censori left after the incident, and the alleged victim did not require any treatment for injuries.

Source: MEGA "Bianca was physically assaulted," a representative for West said.

"'Grabbed' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted," a representative for West said in a statement. "The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted." Police are currently investigating and plan to speak to West and other witnesses.

Source: MEGA Police are currently investigating the incident.

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, married Censori, an Australian architect and model, in a private ceremony in December 2022, less than a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Police are currently investigating the incident and plan to speak to West and other witnesses.

Source: MEGA This isn't the first time that West has been investigated for battery.

This isn't the first time that West has been investigated for battery. Another man sued West for assault and battery earlier this year, claiming that the rapper said "I'm going to make a f--king example of you" and punched him repeatedly when he approached to ask for an autograph in 2022. Following an investigation, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office decided not to file any charges over the incident.

Source: MEGA West has had several run-ins with photographers and paparazzi over the years.

West has also had several run-ins with photographers and paparazzi over the years. In 2023, police investigated West for battery following a heated exchange with a photographer that ended with the rapper grabbing the woman's phone and throwing it into the street. He did not face any charges. Most famously, West was sentenced to two years' probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an altercation with a paparazzo in 2013. He was required to attend anger management sessions and perform 250 hours of community service, and the conviction was later expunged from his record.

Source: MEGA West is currently facing a lawsuit by a former Donda Academy employee.

West, who recently released the collaborative album Vultures 1 with singer Ty Dolla $ign, is no stranger to controversy. He lost several brand partnership deals following a series of anti-Semitic remarks, and he has been accused of using samples of Black Sabbath and Donna Summer in his songs without permission. West is currently facing a lawsuit by a former employee who alleges that he mistreated Black workers at Donda Academy, threatened to "cage students," and repeatedly made anti-Semitic statements. "From the start of Phillips' tenure working at Yeezy and Donda, it was immediately apparent to him, and others, that Kanye treated the black staff considerably worse than white employees,” the suit claimed, adding, "Even when class was in session, Kanye would scream and berate black employees, while never even as much raising his tone at the white staff."

