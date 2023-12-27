Kanye West's Real Estate Holdings in Disarray Ahead of 'Vultures' Release: Report

Kanye West's real estate empire is reportedly in shambles as he prepares to release his new album Vultures next month. The rapper listed his Malibu mansion for sale at $53 million on Dec. 27, the Wall Street Journal reported. That's $4 million less than he bought the home for two years ago.

Source: MEGA The rapper just listed his Malibu mansion for $4 million less than he bought the property for two years ago.

He also began extensive renovations at the minimalist beachfront estate designed by architect Tadao Ando, but they were never completed. The house is now reportedly missing doors, windows, plumbing, electrical systems, HVAC, and interior finishes. "It will take several million dollars for the house to be finished," realtor Jason Oppenheim of Selling Sunset told WSJ. "Much of the architectural integrity and the architectural value of the house exists." It's not the only property owned by West that's currently in disarray, the Daily Mail reported.

Following his divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian in November 2022, the rapper bought a five-bedroom home across from the estate they used to share in Hidden Hills, California. West reportedly paid $4.5 million for the home, which was about $420,000 more than the seller's asking price. The property now appears to be abandoned. Earlier this year, the musician bought a church in the Northridge section of Los Angeles for $1.5 million. West intended to use it as a new campus for the Donda Academy, a controversial school he started in 2022. The project was halted after neighbors took issue with the musician's plans for the property. It's currently sitting empty. The building itself is boarded up and in a state of disrepair while the lot is strewn with abandoned shopping carts and broken furniture.

Source: MEGA A property he bought for a new Donda Academy campus last year also appears to be abandoned.

The situation isn't better at West's expansive ranch in Wyoming, which he bought for $14 million after becoming obsessed with the state in 2019. The rapper began building out Star Wars-inspired huts called "Yecosystems." West intended for the structures to be a form of affordable housing that would help address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles. Nothing ever came of those ambitions, but the huts are still standing on the property in Wyoming. The lot was bustling with construction vehicles back in July 2020, but is now reportedly at a standstill.

Source: MEGA A home West bought across from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's estate is also reportedly in a similar condition.

West fell out of the public's good graces following years of outlandish behavior. Since at least 2022, the rapper has engaged in a long string of antisemitic tirades. At a recent live performance to promote Vultures, West donned a black hood similar to the garments worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan. He's also been criticized for using visuals that resemble artwork used by the black metal band Burzum. The group's frontman Varg Vikernes has repeatedly been described as a neo-Nazi. West issued an apology for his actions on Dec. 26. It came in the form of a note posted to Instagram in Hebrew.