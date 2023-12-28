The Kid Laroi Postpones Tour Dates in Australia Due to Logistical Issues

The Kid Laroi has postponed several upcoming concerts in his home country of Australia. Logistical issues led the singer and his team to push the five-date First Time Tour scheduled from February back to October. "We tried to make February work but it’s proving to be logistically impossible," the singer said in a statement provided by Ticketek. "I’m sorry to make you wait a bit longer but we will need to move the tour to October. "We’re working on the details including some new additions to the line up and will let you know ASAP."

The tour was set to include shows in and around Australia's largest population centers, including Sydney. Laroi, real name Charlton Howard, grew up in the nearby suburb of Waterloo, which is about two miles south of the larger city's Central Business District. He and his friends described the area where they grew up in as "ghetto" during a 2019 documentary filmed by No Jumper. Laroi came from a musical family. His mother was a talent agent and label executive while his father was a producer who worked with popular local acts like Bardot and Delta Goodrem.

The singer began releasing music in 2018 and quickly made a name for himself in Australia. Laroi began breaking into international markets after striking up a relationship with the rapper Juice WRLD. The two have strikingly similar voices. Juice WRLD died from an accidental overdose in 2019. Laroi's 2020 mixtape F–k Love made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and the Australian Recording Industry Association's album chart. His biggest international hit was the 2021 track "Stay," which featured pop star Justin Bieber. The song made it to the No.1 spot on the charts in the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

Those who already have tickets for Laroi's February shows don't need to take any action. They will be notified about new dates once they're finalized. All tickets for the February shows will be valid for the October concerts. Those who would prefer a refund can get one on this website. It could take up to 30 days to process the transaction. The money will be returned to the credit card used for the initial purchase.

Below is a full list of the dates that will be rescheduled: Friday Feb. 2, 2024 – AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC Friday Feb. 9, 2024 – HBF Park, Perth, WA Tuesday Feb. 13, 2024 – Coopers Stadium, Adelaide, SA Friday Feb. 16, 2024 – Commbank Stadium, Sydney, NSW Sunday Feb. 18, 2024 – Cbus Super Stadium, Robina, QLD