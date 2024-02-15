Kim Gordon Skewers Toxic Masculinity in Video for 'I'm a Man'

Kim Gordon continues to ramp up anticipation for her upcoming second solo album, The Collective, releasing a video for the album’s second single, “I’m a Man,” on Feb. 15. Check out the clip below.

The video is directed by Alex Ross Perry, whose 2018 film Her Smell displayed the director’s fascination with the lives and times of 1990s alt-rock heroines, and whose next feature length project will be an experimental concert documentary about 1990s indie heroes Pavement. "I'm a Man" stars Gordon’s daughter Coco Gordon-Moore, who also played a part in Gordon’s last video, for lead-off single “Bye Bye.” Here we see the younger Gordon spied upon by a man (Conor Fay) through a keyhole as she unpacks some recent shopping purchases, interspersed with clips from vintage John Wayne movies and performance shots of Gordon in full leather-jacketed rock star regalia. At the end of the video, the man breaches her room while she’s away, and trades his Levis for her new spangled skirt. Featuring an electronic drum beat and some wonderfully aggressive distorted guitar work, the song certainly brings Gordon’s work with her earlier band to mind, as she spits out some venomously ironic lyrics concerning “toxic” masculinity and feminist backlash, both topics she’s been expertly skewering in song since the 1980s.

Source: MEGA Gordon will embark on a brief American tour following the release of 'The Collective.'

Only recently launching a solo career after decades with the massively influential alternative godparents Sonic Youth, Gordon released No Home Record in 2019. The album followed three releases from Body/Head, Gordon’s musical pairing with Bill Nace, which came together after Sonic Youth’s 2011 breakup. She also released the widely acclaimed memoir Girl in a Band in 2015, as well as the 2021 live performance collection At Issue, a collaboration with experimental blues musician Loren Connors. In 2022, Gordon contributed vocals to the song "Debt Collector" for the 2022 benefit release LAND ACT: Benefit For North East Farmers of Color. She also took on a small role in Gus Van Sant's 2017 Sundance film Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot. (Her former bandmate and ex-husband, Thurston Moore, released an autobiography of his own just last year, Sonic Life: A Memoir, which he discussed with Q in an extensive interview last fall.)

Source: MEGA Gordon at the premiere for the film 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot,' in which she had a supporting role.

The Collective is due out on March 8 via label Matador. Gordon will be following the release with a short tour later that same month. Check out the dates below: March 21 – Burlington, Vermont – Higher Ground March 22 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat March 23 – Queens, N.Y. – Knockdown Center March 27 – Los Angeles – The Regent Theater March 29 – Ventura, Calif. – Music Hall March 30 – San Francisco – The Fillmore

