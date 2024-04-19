Kings of Leon Kick Off the Weekend by Releasing a New Single and Video, 'Nothing to Do'

If you should happen to be starting out your weekend feeling as though you're already overbooked, you're in luck: Kings of Leon are here to provide you with "Nothing to Do." Of course, by providing you with the opportunity to "play" on the song - whether it's the audio, which is available on all your favorite streaming services, or the video, which can be found either on YouTube or elsewhere on this very page - we've already defied the song by giving you something to do, but at least it's the sort of something that has the potential to serve as an extremely enjoyable soundtrack to your weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lovetap / Capitol The cover art for Kings of Leon's 'Can We Please Have Fun' album, scheduled for a May 10 release

The band, which consists of brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew Followill, recently signed a new label partnership with Geffen Records, Capitol Records, and Universal Music Canada for the release of their upcoming album, Can We Please Have Fun, scheduled for a May 10 release. Can We Please Have Fun – Tracklist: Ballerina Radio Rainbow Ball Nowhere To Run Mustang Actual Daydream Split Screen Don’t Stop The Bleeding Nothing To Do Television Hesitation Generation Ease Me On Seen In a press release issued in connection with the announcement of the album, Caleb called it “the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” while Nathan acknowledged, “I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.” “When you have a band, there’s a bond like no other, and when you have family, you have a bond like no other,” added Caleb. “We have both of those things. I thought, if we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?”

Article continues below advertisement

It's a fair question, one we hope the band never has to answer. Better they should focus on the music and the promotion of the aforementioned new album, which also includes the previously-issued singles "Split-Screen" and 'Mustang." The LP was produced by Kid Harpoon, Grammy and BRIT award winner in 2023 for Harry Styles' Harry's House and 2024 Grammy winner for Miley Cyrus' "Flowers." The band will also be embarking on a North American tour in August, the dates for which are directly below: August 14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center August 16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center August 17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena August 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre August 22 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum August 23 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena August 25 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre August 26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl August 28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center August 29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena August 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena September 2 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place September 3 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome September 5 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre September 13 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater September 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center September 16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway September 18 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium September 20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem September 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann September 25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena September 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena September 28 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion October 1 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage October 2 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell October 5 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Powered by RedCircle