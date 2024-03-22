Lady Gaga Offers More New Music Teases on Instagram

We all know that Lady Gaga is going to Vegas in June, but on social media, Gaga has been teasing new music. Since January, she's shown herself in several studio settings, on a mic with headphones, at a keyboard or playing guitar on a bed. But right now what we need to know is: what is the heavy-duty motorcycle sound doing in her latest Instagram Stories post?

The Grammy and Academy Award winner has been posting cryptic captions – or no captions – alongside these images for weeks now. While she can say "no, it's not a rock album" about her vague new project, hundreds of thousands of her "Monsters" are not convinced: "Okay, so it's a rock album" and "guys she's teasing us saying she's not making a rock album by actually making a rock album" are representative examples of the hive-mind at work.

Reddit fans have been questioning what kind of music will be dropping, with an (entirely unverifiable) source claiming that she has collaborated with the Weeknd on a track. One brave soul decided, "No clue but Imma laugh my a-- off if she pulls a Beyonce and releases a country album. With her chops she could easily pull it off. Duets with Garth and Dolly would be awesome." No official word on the genre or release date has been announced.

In February, Gaga made an entirely unexpected move with her appearance in Epic Games' wildly popular video game Fortnite. Fortnite Festival, according to a Los Angeles Times article, had "Lady Gaga as the season's featured artist with a month long Festival Pass which allowed players to receive rewards while playing the game. In-game cosmetics themed around Gaga were also added into the in-game item shop, alongside additions of her songs as jam tracks." A humorous sidenote came from a PC Games writer who pointed this out: "There does seem to have been one condition of the deal though. Gaga is famous to the degree that pretty much everything she does is news, and when she caught wind of Fortnite took to Twitter in 2019 to ask her followers "what’s fortnight". That has 216K retweets. So obviously, as Epic was agreeing to pay her oodles of cash for this, someone politely requested she correct the error. Thus:"

Gaga's last full length solo release was 2020's Chromatica. But since then, she has sprinkled acting (House of Gucci, the upcoming musical sequel Joker 2: Folie a Deux), collaborations (2023's "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" with the Rolling Stones; 2021's Love For Sale duets album with the late Tony Bennett) and residencies (the Vegas "Jazz & Piano" gigs resume in June) throughout a busy last four years. Nonetheless, anticipation is high that she'll be back to new music before long -- until then, these hints will have to do.

