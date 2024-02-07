The Lemon Twigs Unveil Details About New Album, 'A Dream Is All We Know,' and Release New Single, 'They Don't Know How to Fall In Place'

Having kicked off 2024 with a new single (“My Golden Years”), a track which has – as of this writing – racked up more than 500K spins since being dropped on January 2, the Lemon Twigs almost certainly enjoyed watching the numbers rise after they popped up on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week for a performance of the song.
For fans of the sibling duo, however, the highlight of the show was likely not the performance but, rather, when Fallon introduced the band by holding up an LP sleeve and referring to “My Golden Years” as being “from their upcoming album, A Dream Is All We Know.”
Technically, this was the first announcement of the album’s forthcoming release, but now the Lemon Twigs have made it official, offering up not only a formal press release with details about the LP - including the release date, which is May 3 - but also a new single.
Recorded entirely on period-specific equipment and mixed and mastered by Brian and Michael D’Addario themselves, the album is described as “leaving behind the nylon string-based arrangements” of their previous album, Everything Harmony, in favor of “pairing the theatricality of the Lennon-McCartney songbook with contemporary narratives, explosive electric guitar riffs, and the sunny harmonies and ingenious recording techniques of the Wilson family.”
The aforementioned new single, “They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place,” has a video as well, directed by Amber Navarro and – to use the phrasing from the press release – featuring "tiny versions of The Lemon Twigs running amok, Borrowers style, atop euphoric organ-song and kaleidoscopic harmonies.”
At the moment, the Lemon Twigs don't have a proper tour scheduled - although they are spending May 29th to June 2nd at Primavera in Barcelona, and they're also booked into the End of the Road Festival in Dorset, England from August 29th to September 1st - but it would in no way prove surprising if the band was to roll out some US tour dates sometime in the very near future.
In the meantime, here's the full track listing for A Dream Is All We Know, which - once again - is set for release on May 3:
- My Golden Years
- They Don't Know How To Fall In Place
- Church Bells
- A Dream Is All I Know
- Sweet Vibration
- In The Eyes Of The Girl
- If You And I Are Not Wise
- How Can I Love Her More
- Ember Days
- Peppermint Roses
- I Should've Known Right From The Start
- Rock On (Over and Over)
The album can be pre-ordered by clicking right here.