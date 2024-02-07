The Lemon Twigs Unveil Details About New Album, 'A Dream Is All We Know,' and Release New Single, 'They Don't Know How to Fall In Place'

Having kicked off 2024 with a new single (“My Golden Years”), a track which has – as of this writing – racked up more than 500K spins since being dropped on January 2, the Lemon Twigs almost certainly enjoyed watching the numbers rise after they popped up on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week for a performance of the song.

For fans of the sibling duo, however, the highlight of the show was likely not the performance but, rather, when Fallon introduced the band by holding up an LP sleeve and referring to “My Golden Years” as being “from their upcoming album, A Dream Is All We Know.”

Technically, this was the first announcement of the album’s forthcoming release, but now the Lemon Twigs have made it official, offering up not only a formal press release with details about the LP - including the release date, which is May 3 - but also a new single.