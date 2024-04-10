Liam Gallagher Shoots Down Andy Bell's Suggestion That an Oasis Reunion Could Be Happening

Although Andy Bell is currently in the midst of riding high – pun fully intended – with the band that first brought him fame (yes, that would be Ride), given the fact that he spent a good chunk of time working alongside Liam and Noel Gallagher and the rest of the gang, it’s somewhat inevitable that journalists would be unable to resist asking him that hoary old chestnut of a question: “Do you think Oasis will ever get back together?” Indeed, Andy Goldstein of Virgin Radio UK couldn’t resist asking that very question, and the response he received was one that – as you can see, if you watch the video – literally made his eyebrows ascend skyward in surprise even as his jaw plummeted.

Source: MEGA Enjoy this archival photo of Oasis, because per Liam Gallagher, you're almost certainly not going to see a current one anytime soon.

“I’m gonna say...a qualified ‘yeah,'" replied Bell. "I think they probably will. At the end of the day, I think they probably will do it. But I don’t think it looks likely right now. But I think life is long, isn’t it? I’m a Roses fan. Remember, the Stone Roses reunion happened, and that happened completely against the way things were looking. At the time, they were not getting on at all, and there was a lot of bad blood in the press and stuff with the Roses. And then suddenly you were hearing about gigs. And all the Roses fans around the world rejoiced! So I think you could see some of that with Oasis." Of course, these remarks from Bell immediately turned into headlines for the music press around the world, which meant that it was only a matter of time before at least one of the Gallaghers arrived to deliver the killing blow to such a claim...and in this case, that Gallagher was Liam, who took to Twitter upon hearing Bell's remarks and replied: "Andy bell from ride the shoe gazing phenomenon should really not be getting people’s hopes up it’s not big and and it’s not clever" Additionally, when one of Liam's Twitter followers suggested that Bell was "just saying what you've said a million times already," Liam shot back: "I’ve never mentioned oasis reunion it’s over we must all really move in for our own mental health"

Well, we all knew it was too good a rumor to last...and, of course, by that we mean that even if someday it turns out that Bell was spot-on with his prediction, there was never any chance that either Liam or Noel would concur with such a claim. Additionally, it's not as if Liam doesn't already have a fair amount on his plate anyway. In addition to having just made an appearance with his current musical playmate John Squire on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the twosome will be playing a show at the Brooklyn Paramount tomorrow evening. Meanwhile, Noel's gone and scrapped his planned acoustic album in favor of making a "defiant rock record." Oh, and lest we forget the man who led us into this conversation in the first place, Bell is busy with Ride, whose latest album, Interplay, just landed in the top 10 of the UK Albums chart on its first week of release.

