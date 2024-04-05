Noel Gallagher Abandons Acoustic Album, Wants to do 'Defiant Rock Record'

Noel Gallagher would like to apologize if you thought an acoustic album was coming from him anytime soon. Because apparently it's not.

Source: Craig Connor/Mirrorpix/Newscom/The Mega Agency Scuttering the acoustic in favor of rock, Gallagher is looking at a 2026 release.

In an interview on Matt Morgan's Patreon podcast (via NME), Gallagher admits, "I’ve scrapped the acoustic album finally, can’t f--king do it anymore. Yeah, it got six tunes in, and I was so bored with the arrangement of it all and the kind of slow pace of it all and, actually what made me think, right f--k it, I’m not doing it." He continued, "I need to make a defiant rock record and that’s what I’m gonna do. Sorry everyone. I do apologise if anyone had their hearts set on it."

Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA How defiant is defiant with Noel Gallagher in 2024?

Gallagher surprisingly mentioned that he has thoughts about an album title based on the HBO sports-comedy series Eastbound & Down, but whatever form the album eventually takes (and if in fact Gallagher is serious), the actual material won't likely see the light of day until 2026.

Source: © Rough House Pictures; Gary Sanchez Productions; Enemy MIGs Productions/YouTube Eastbound & Down Trailer (HBO)

Noel's most recent activity has centered around his endeavors as an Ambassador with the Teenage Cancer Trust charity. He performed at this year's event at the Royal Albert Hall, which was the last one curated by The Who's Roger Daltrey. Gallagher also released 20 limited edition signed '78 Custom Les Paul guitars – with all profits from the sales going to support the charity. News has also come down that Oasis' 1995 single "Wonderwall" is the most streamed song of the '70s, '80s, and '90s in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company. The song, which was the fourth single from the band's sophomore 1995 LP, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory, was already confirmed as the biggest-selling Britpop track of the 1990s. Written by Noel Gallagher, the single reached No. 2 on the official singles chart at the time of its release. Elsewhere, brother Liam Gallagher has been enjoying the fruits of success with John Squire, including a No. 1 album and successful tour, and has already set down the schedule for the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe which will start in June.

The Definitely Maybe tour features 14 shows, including four nights at London’s O2 Arena and the setlist will mostly comprise Oasis' 1994 material. Support will come from Cast, The View and Villanelle. Here are the dates. June 2, 2024 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena June 3, 2024 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena June 6, 2024 – London, The O2 June 7, 2024 – London, The O2 June 10, 2024 – London, The O2 June 11, 2024 – London, The O2 June 15, 2024 – Manchester, Co-op Live June 16, 2024 – Manchester, Co-op Live June 19, 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro June 20, 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro June 23, 2024 – Dublin, 3Arena June 24, 2024 – Dublin, 3Arena June 27, 2023 – Manchester, Co-op Live June 28, 2024 – Manchester, Co-op Live

