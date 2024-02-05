Liam Gallagher and John Squire Unveil New Video for 'Mars to Liverpool' – Watch Here

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have unveiled the official video for their latest single, “Mars to Liverpool”, released on January 26, and have also announced that tickets for their hotly-anticipated tour this March sold out in just 30 seconds. The new video not only shows the pair playing together now, but will also hold huge appeal for fans of both artists’ previous bands, with photographs and archive footage of Oasis and the Stone Roses peppered throughout. The effect is not purely nostalgic, however, but feels like both a celebration of their past glories, as well as a vindication of their current collaboration. Click to watch it below.

“Mars to Liverpool” is the second track the Mancunian supergroup have released together, following debut single “Just Another Rainbow”, which was released earlier in January, peaking at No. 18 in the U.K. charts. Speaking of the new release, Gallagher said, with customary understatement: “I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll f***ing love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial.” The pair first joined forces creatively when Squire performed with Oasis during the band’s now-legendary Knebworth concerts in 1996, before he returned to the stage with Gallagher for his Knebworth shows in 2022, helping perform Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” at the close of the show. That cameo was one of Squire's first live appearances since the reunited Stone Roses disbanded in 2017.

John Squire said that he took inspiration from those gigs when writing “Mars to Liverpool”. “It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing,” he said. “Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well. “I like the way that in some parts, it’s quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There’s a little bit of everything in there, I think it’s a really good mix. I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit.” Their debut album together – titled simply Liam Gallagher and John Squire – will be released on March 1, and will be supported by a 12-date tour taking in shows in the U.K. and across Europe, as well as a final show in the Brooklyn Paramount Theater, New York. The duo will be supported by Jake Bugg for all the shows except Brooklyn.

Fans who haven’t managed to secure tickets already will be hoping for further dates later in the year: the “Mars to Liverpool” video follows the news that that tour sold out in just 30 seconds over the weekend. Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe earlier in the year, Gallagher said of the tour: “We’re going to go and do some gigs, see what happens, and try to inspire people and make people happy. That’s it really. And then do another one.” In addition to these dates, Gallagher has a spate of UK and Ireland engagements set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s debut album, Definitely Maybe, later this summer, as well as a headlining spot at the Reading & Leeds Festivals in August.