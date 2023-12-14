Madness, Devo and the Descendents Set to Headline Las Vegas' Punk Rock Bowling Festival

Idiosyncratic Las Vegas institution Punk Rock Bowling unveiled the lineup for its 24th edition on Dec. 12, with Devo, the Descendents and recent UK album chart-toppers Madness as the festival’s three headliners. The festival will take place over three full days on Memorial Day Weekend, from May 25-27, with a kickoff party of the 24th. Tickets are available here — and this being Vegas, there are naturally hotel and ticket discount packages available as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy of Punk Rock Bowling The festival features a sampler platter of punk acts old and new.

Initially held in 1999 at the Double Down Saloon — a legendary, profoundly grimy Vegas punk dive once famous for having the town’s best jukebox, as well as for selling “vomit insurance” to patrons at the beginning of their bar tabs — the festival long since expanded to the city’s Downtown, where it takes over public spaces, clubs, and pools for three days. (And yes, there is an actual bowling tournament involved.) In addition to the august likes of Devo, Madness, and iconic UK folk-punk Billy Bragg, the rest of the lineup is a sampler platter of punk bands from both the old schools and the new: Rocket From the Crypt, the Subhumans, Gorilla Biscuits, Gogol Bordello, Stiff Little Fingers, the English Beat and Bratmobile are among the lineup’s other notables. In addition to the two outdoor main stages, the festival also programs additional late-night performances at local clubs (some past performers at these club and party gigs have included Television, Killing Joke, Ministry and Pennywise) with those lineups yet to be announced.

Article continues below advertisement

Last year’s edition featured Bad Religion, Rancid and Dropkick Murphys as headliners, while previous iterations of the festival have hosted the likes of the Specials, the Hives, At the Drive-In and Iggy Pop. In addition to being profiled by Q on Dec. 6, headliners Madness also recently scored their first No. 1 album in the UK, with thirteenth album Theater of the Absurd Presents C’est la Vie improbably knocking Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) off the top spot.

Check out the full lineup below: Madness Devo The Descendents Gogol Bordello Billy Bragg Rocket From the Crypt The Chats Gorilla Biscuits Quicksand Stiff Little Fingers Subhumans Lagwagon Destroy Boys Madball Scowl 999 The English Beat Skatalites 7 Seconds Bratmobile Snooper Cosmic Psychos