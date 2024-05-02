'Manchester's Own Fyre Festival': Olivia Rodrigo's Co-Op Live Shows Canceled as New Arena Debacle Continues

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour concerts at Manchester's new 23,500-capacity Co-Op Live arena, originally scheduled for May 3 and 4, have been postponed after part of the venue's ventilation system fell from the ceiling due to "an ongoing venue-related technical issue." The news was announced just hours after A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's concert, which would have been the arena's official opening night, was also cancelled at the last minute — 10 minutes after doors were supposed to open, disappointing thousands of fans already queued up outside the venue. “I’ve been having such a great time in Europe so far and I’m sooooo disappointed that we’re unable to perform in Manchester due to ongoing venue-related technical issues,” Rodrigo wrote on her Instagram story. “We’re doing our best to reschedule the show. you can hold onto your tickets for further info or request a refund at your point of purchase. More info will be sent directly to ticket holders,” she added. “I’m so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon.”

Due to an on-going venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour on 3rd and 4th May are being postponed. Ticket holders can either hold onto their tickets or obtain a refund at point of purchase. — Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) May 1, 2024

"Due to an ongoing venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour on 3rd and 4th May are being postponed. Ticket holders can either hold onto their tickets or obtain a refund at point of purchase," Co-Op Live tweeted. "We deeply apologize for the significant inconvenience this will cause for many." A spokesperson for Oak View Group, the company behind the venue, told the Manchester Evening News, "During soundcheck, a component of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, used to direct air, separated from the ductwork. There was nobody injured. Although we believe this to be an isolated incident caused by a factory defect, we were not able to verify that all similar nozzles were free of such defects. In conjunction with wider stakeholders, Oak View Group has made the necessary call to ensure the full safety of all visitors to the venue, and to postpone the performance." "In response, the installer, contractor and third-party inspector will now test each nozzle to confirm they are free of defect. We appreciate the inconvenience this will cause for many, and are deeply sorry for all those impacted. We understand the need to reassure fans over future shows. We are working with artist management and promoters to limit the impact on the opening season schedule. Where necessary, we will identify alternate dates, and will continually reassess to provide fans with sufficient notice regarding imminent shows. Should shows be cancelled or rescheduled, fans will be contacted by their point of purchase and offered a full refund where preferred. "

Source: MEGA These cancellations are just the latest troubles in a long string of mishaps that have plagued the arena's launch.

These cancellations are just the latest troubles in a long string of mishaps that have plagued the arena's launch. Co-Op Live was originally supposed to open with two stand-up comedy shows by Peter Kay on Apil 23 and 24. But following a trial event with Rick Astley for a reduced audience and a failed power test, the gigs were postponed until April 29 and 30 — and then pushed back again to May 23 and 24. A Black Keys gig scheduled for April 27 was also moved to mid-May. Gary Roden, the venue's general manager, resigned last week.

It feels like Manchester's own Fyre Festival," one disappointed fan told NME. "It's just a joke at this point." The next scheduled event at Co-Op Live is Keane on Sunday, May 5. Take That, Elbow, Eric Clapton, Barry Manilow, Nicki Minaj, and the Eagles are also supposed to perform in the next month. But, uh...maybe don't hold your breath.

