May We Inquire Discreetly? Paul McCartney's Rough Draft of 'Lovely Rita' Lyrics up for Sale

Biblioctopus Rare Books is bringing the item to the 64th edition of the Antiquarian Association Booksellers of America (AABA) Fair in New York City from April 4 – 7 with an asking price of $650,000.

The piece of paper, torn from a spiral steno notebook, is framed with "a full-size, uncorrected, 1st state proof photograph of the album cover, varying in that McCartney is kneeling, the band instruments have been passed around, and two people are among the onlookers who would not sign releases, and therefore did not appear on the published album," according to the description at Biblioctopus' website.

The original purchase price for Biblioctopus was $20,000 and since the 1990s, it's been in their storage space in Los Angeles. Alex Hime, director of Bibilioctopus noted (via Penta) that this "is a cool piece of ephemera" and added, "It represents the most important category of popular culture in the second half of the 20th century, which is pop music."