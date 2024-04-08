Q Magazine
Missy Elliott Sets First-Ever Headlining Tour

Elliott will be joined on tour by previous collaborators Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland.

Missy Elliott will head out on her first headlining tour this summer.

By
It seems difficult to believe, but despite spending the late-1990s and early-2000s as one of pop music's most successful, acclaimed and influential figures, Missy Elliott has never embarked on a full headlining tour. This summer, however, that's all going to change. On April 8, Elliott announced dates for her Out of This World Tour, which will make 24 stops across North America between July and August this summer, with Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Elliott's longtime musical collaborator Timbaland as support acts.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 12, with the first presale beginning tomorrow, April 9.

missy
Elliott will be joined by Ciara, Busta Rhymes and longtime collaborator Timbaland on the jaunt.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts,’" Elliott said in a statement. "Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour. Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

missy
Elliott received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

Hailing from the Virginia Beach area, Elliott first teamed up with Timbaland as a songwriter and producer, crafting tracks for the likes of SWV and Aaliyah before stepping into the spotlight for her 1997 solo debut Supa Dupa Fly. Garnering plenty of attention for her elaborate, hallucinatory music videos, Elliott quickly became a star, and by 2005 she had notched six platinum albums, with her singles "Work It" and "Lose Control" reaching No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100.

A four-time Grammy-winner, Elliott has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music. In 2023, she became the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 2022, a street in Portsmouth, Virg., was renamed Missy Elliott Blvd. in her honor.

Check out Elliott's full touring schedule below:

07-04 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

07-06 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

07-09 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

07-11 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

07-13 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

07-16 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

07-18 Austin, TX - Moody Center

07-20 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

07-21 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

07-24 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

07-25 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

07-27 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

08-01 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

08-02 Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

08-03 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena

08-05 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

08-08 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

08-09 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

08-10 Boston, MA - TD Garden

08-12 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

08-15 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

08-17 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

08-19 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

08-22 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

