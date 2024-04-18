Montreux Jazz Festival 2024: Janelle Monáe, Kraftwerk, Massive Attack, Duran Duran and Smashing Pumpkins Set for Fest's 58th Edition

The Montreux Jazz Festival 2024 line-up has been confirmed, and this year's lineup features an eclectic mix of pop, alt-rock, classic rock, electronic music and, of course, jazz!

Source: EmilienItim Montreux 2024: A 58-year tradition in the making.

Across 16 days and two stages, the legendary musical celebration mixes favorites, rising stars and debutantes, including Raye, Sting, Janelle Monáe, Kraftwerk, Massive Attack, PJ Harvey, Diana Krall, Lenny Kravitz, André 3000, the National, Air, Smashing Pumpkins, Duran Duran and Dionne Warwick. This year's event from July 5–20 will introduce a new layout in the town, due to construction work on the Convention Centre which typically hosts the festival's main stages. According to the organizers, "attendees will enjoy the Lake Stage, a main stage constructed in a breathtaking setting on the surface of Lake Geneva with the backdrop of the Alps."

Source: Universal Archive/Universal Images Group/Newscom/The Mega Agency "We all came out to Montreux / On the Lake Geneva shoreline." Ian Gillan and Ritchie Blackmore of Deep Purple.

Montreux organizers also noted: "The festival also returns to the Casino, which is steeped in history, having burned down in the '70s and inspired Deep Purple’s 'Smoke on the Water.' The festival couldn’t miss the chance to invite the group back for their tenth performance at Montreux." Collaborations and celebrations will be on display, as 10-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe will feature on the same night as Raye, who achieved a record-breaking win at the BRITs, taking home six awards. Electronic music devotees will see English trip-hop collective Massive Attack back after a five-year absence from the stage, while French duo Air will perform their album Moon Safari in its entirety to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Source: ℗ © Jean-Benoît Dunckel, Nicolas Godin/Air/YouTube AIR - Sexy Boy (from Moon Safari - Official Video)

With a capacity of 1,300, the Casino offers a mix of jazz, afrobeats, pop, rap and special projects. On July 13, Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets will focus on the band's founding years, from 1967 to 1972, including the Syd Barrett period and cult hits such as "Atom Heart Mother" and "Echoes." Grammy Hall of Famer and legendary singer Dionne Warwick will also grace the Casino stage, offering up hits from her six-decade career and sharing the night with Americana/country folk duo the War and Treaty. André 3000 will be appearing as an instrumentalist, performing material from his recently released flute album New Blue Sun.

Source: Neil O'Brien Entertainment | Kai Regan Dionne Warwick and Andre 3000 will play the Casino on July 9.

As highlighted in the press release, the Montreux Jazz Festival has "a longstanding history of hosting the brightest talents before they explode into global icons. This year, it will host several bright and brilliant musicians in Victor Ray, Thee Sacred Souls, Jalen Ngonda, Henry Moodie and Lauren Spencer Smith." Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran will be making their Montreux Jazz Festival debut on the final night July 20, along with Soft Cell's Marc Almond and David Ball. Each day of the Festival will feature a new concept of 'Pop-up Concerts' and the new layout will showcase the festival's free offering along an extended route on the lakeside quays, with eleven stages of entertainment. The full program for those events will be announced in full on June 5.

Tickets are on sale from April 19 at 11am BST: www.montreuxjazzfestival.com/en/programme.

