More BRIT Awards Performers Announced: Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding to Join Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa and Others

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are the latest artists to be announced as performers at this year’s BRIT Awards. The duo are expected to showcase their 2023 U.K. No. 1 hit “Miracle” at the ceremony on March 2. The song also reached No. 40 on the U.S. Mainstream Top 40 and No. 6 on the Hot Dance/Electronic charts and was nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording at this year’s Grammy Awards. It is also among the nominations for Song of the Year at the BRITs. The announcement was made through the official BRITs Instagram account on February 20. Harris and Goulding will join other confirmed performers Dua Lipa, Raye, Jungle and Rema, and Becky Hill and Chase & Status. Last week it was also announced that Kylie Minogue will be performing at the show at London’s O2 Arena, as well as receiving the BRITs Global Icon award alongside her nomination for International Artist of the Year. Kylie faces stiff competition in the latter category, with fellow nominees including Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift.

Harris and Goulding’s “Miracle” is the pair’s third and most successful collaboration, following 2013’s “I Need Your Love” and 2014’s “Outside”, both of which charted in the U.K. Top 10. On March 2 it will contest Song of the Year against 14 other tracks, including singles by Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and Pink Pantheress. Additionally, Calvin Harris is also among the nominations for Pop Act, against Charlie XCX, Dua Lipa, Olivia Dean and Raye, and Dance Act, against Barry Can’t Swim, Becky Hill, Fred Again and Romy. Since the release of his debut LP I Created Disco in 2007, Harris has risen to become one of the most successful figures in British dance music. In 2014 the Scottish DJ and producer became the first artist to have three songs simultaneously chart in the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songs Top 10, and the following year he became the first British solo artist to reach more than one billion streams on Spotify. His three BRIT nominations this year are added to his 18 BRIT nominations so far; in 2019 he took home the gongs for British Producer of the Year and British Single of the Year, for “One Kiss”, his collaboration with Dua Lipa.

Also performing this year will be Raye, who has also become the first artist in BRITs history to notch up seven nominations in a single year. (The previous record of six nominations in a single year was jointly held by Craig David, Robbie Williams, and Gorillaz.) As well as her nomination for Best New Artist, Raye has scored two nominations for Song of the Year, as well as Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop Act, and R&B Act. Speaking about her record-breaking haul last month, she said: “I am currently a mess of overwhelming emotions and confusion as to how this even happened to be honest.” A complete list of categories and nominations can be seen here. The ceremony itself will be broadcast on ITV on Saturday March 2.

