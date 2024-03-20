Ashes of Motörhead's Lemmy Kilmister to be Enshrined at Rainbow Bar & Grill on Sunset Strip

Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister's ashes will soon be enshrined at his favorite watering hole, the Rainbow Bar & Grill. The Sunset Strip mainstay will host a ceremony to mark the occasion at 9 pm on Friday, April 19. "We also invite you to raise a very unique toast to Lemmy and Motörhead with the unveiling of brand new Motörhead Whiskey," said an Instagram post from the bar published on Tuesday, March 19.

Source: MEGA The bar will hold a public ceremony to honor the rockstar at 9 pm.

In the final decades of his life, Lemmy was an immutable fixture at the Rainbow when Motörhead wasn't on tour. He could often be found by the bar's virtual poker machine. The London native even moved to West Hollywood because he wanted to be close to the iconic bar. "I got to meet him twice there at Rainbow," one Instagram commenter said. "He was so tall. With his hat. He had to duck under the doorway when he was coming outside to leave in the back door." Another commenter said they would be attending to honor their bass instructor. "Lemmy was the best bass teacher ever and I owe him my music career," they said.

Kilmister died at age 70 in 2015, shortly after learning he had cancer. His ashes were put on display in a custom urn at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, Blabbermouth reported. The Rainbow's outdoor patio was renamed "Lemmy's Lounge" the following year. There's also a lifesize bronze statue of the rock star which draws tourists from around the world. Some of Lemmy's ashes will also be interned at the U.K.'s Bloodstock Open Air, which will run from Aug. 8 to 11 this year in Derbyshire. The lineup will include Opeth, Architects and Amon Amarth. The Rock City venue in Nottingham will also receive some of the ashes and plans to erect a bust of the rockstar, NME reported. A Lemmy biopic was first announced in June 2020. The film will be directed by Greg Olliver, who worked on a 2010 documentary about the star.

Source: MEGA Kilmister was an immutable presence at the Rainbow in the final years of his life.

The rock star was born in Stoke-on-Trent on Christmas Eve in 1945. He later moved to Wales with his mother and stepfather. After seeing the Beatles play in their native Liverpool at age 16, he began learning the guitar and pursuing a career in music. Kilmister moved to London and got a job as a roadie for The Jimi Hendrix Experience. Before joining Motörhead, he played bass and sang in Hawkwind.

Source: MEGA The watering hole already has a life size bronze statue of the bassist.

Motörhead played an important role in revitalizing the British metal scene in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They were also an important influence for many foundational thrash metal bands. The band is best known for their single "Ace of Spades" off the 1980 LP of the same name. The record made it to No. 4 on the albums chart in the U.K., where the single has been certified platinum.

