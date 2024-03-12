Nick Cave Shares More Details of Upcoming 'Wild God' Release

Nick Cave has taken to his Red Hand Files blog to further elaborate (or not) on the reception he's received from "Wild God," the first song from the upcoming Bad Seeds album of the same name, to be released on Aug. 30.

The 66-year-old Australian rock icon has been sending signals throughout 2023 and into 2024 that a new album was coming. The single finally dropped on Mar. 6, and despite his site crashing due to extremely heavy volume, several fans addressed Cave through The Red Hand Files , his AMA-style blog, after the song was posted online.

After addressing a general feeling of depression and moping around the house prior to the song's release, he nonetheless answered a question from Lauren in Reston, Virginia: "Wild God is fully thrilling. Would you please tell us more about?"

"I can tell you that it is a record full of secrets," he teased. "It is made up of a series of complex and interlinking narratives, the title song 'Wild God' being the primary point of propulsion, with the songs all feeding off each other."

He continued, "I’m excited for everyone to hear the whole thing. Then I can tell you a few things that you really must know – like what exactly Anita is talking about, why Kris Kristofferson walks in and out of the truly epic 'Frogs' what the real-life event in 'Conversion' is, why this record is so joyful when almost everyone in the songs is dead, why my wife finally awakens after years of sleep, what is the actual name of the narrator in 'Long Dark Night,' who are the dozen white vampires in 'Cinnamon Horses' and why there is so much damn water. But all that, I guess, will have to wait."