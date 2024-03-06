Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Announce New Album 'Wild God' — Listen to the Title Track

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds just announced their new album Wild God, which is due out on Aug. 30. The news came alongside the record's title track, which is a soaring composition featuring orchestral elements and Cave's signature baritone voice. It's currently available to stream worldwide. The announcement came after a mysterious 24 hour countdown was added to Cave's website on Tuesday, March 5. It expired at 12:15 p.m. ET the following day. Interest was so great, the website crashed as Q tried to access it.

Source: MEGA The announcement was preceded by a countdown on Cave's website.

"Pre-order the album on Digital, CD and Standard and Limited Edition Colour Vinyl," the band said in a tweet. Fans can purchase their physical copies at this link.

Cave said he started writing the new Bad Seeds album on New Year's Day in 2023. Recording wrapped up in July and the songwriter said he began mixing the new album in November. "What’s coming out is just so instantly interesting, I think, and different all the time," Cave told NME in May. He added that the new album will not be a standard rock record like some of the group's past work. "I don’t see that happening," he said. "Not that this next [Bad Seeds] record is ambient – it’s not at all – but I just don’t see us going back to that basic rock’n’roll style. I just don’t know how to do it anymore."

The Bad Seeds haven't put out a new LP since 2019's Ghosteen. Cave released a solo album called Carnage in 2021, which he worked on with Bad Seeds member Warren Ellis. The pair is also also scoring the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black together. The film is due out on April 12 in the U.K. and May 17 in the U.S. Cave will be embarking on a rare North American solo tour this fall. That will follow a short trek in Australia this spring.

Source: MEGA Interest in the 24 hour countdown was so great, the website crashed as Q tried to access it.

Cave first broke into the music industry in the late 1970s with his post-punk band The Birthday Party. They formed in his native Australia but eventually moved to London. The group's final studio album Junkyard peaked at No. 1 on the U.K. indie albums chart in 1982. Cave started The Bad Seeds in 1983. Their debut record From Her to Eternity also made it to No. 1 on the U.K. indie albums chart the following year. The group has put out 16 studio albums since then with increasing commercial success. Push the Sky Away from 2013 and 2015's Skeleton Tree both made it to No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart. In addition to his successful career as a writer and film scorer, Cave is also a member of the alternative rock group Grinderman.

Source: MEGA The Bad Seeds haven't released a studio album since 2019's "Ghosteen."

Check out a list of the upcoming tour dates below: Australia: April 25 – Melbourne – Plenary at MCEC April 26 – Melbourne – Plenary at MCEC April 27 – Melbourne – Plenary at MCEC April 29 – Sydney – State Theatre April 30 – Sydney – State Theatre May 3 – Sydney – ICC Theatre May 9 – Wollongong – Win Entertainment Center May 10 – Canberra – Royal Theatre May 12 – Gold Coast – Star Theatre May 13 – Brisbane – Great Hall BCEC U.S.: Sept. 19 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Sept. 21 – Durham, NC – DPAC Sept. 23 – Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre Sept. 25 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square Sept. 27 – Milwaukee, WE – Riverside Theater Sept. 29 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre Oct. 2 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre Oct. 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre Oct. 7 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre Oct. 10 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre Oct. 12 – Montreal, QC – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier Oct. 14 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall Oct. 15 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre Oct. 17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium Oct. 20 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre Oct. 23 – Austin, TX – ACL at The Moody Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre Oct. 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

