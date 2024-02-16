Nickelback Documentary 'Hate to Love' Will Premiere Worldwide Next Month: How to Get Tickets

Everyone knows that serious music fans are supposed to hate Nickelback. But have you ever thought about why? That's the topic explored in Hate to Love: Nickelback, a documentary about the band's history and public image. It will be screened worldwide for the first time on March 27 and 30.

Nickelback broke the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 15. "Join us for a candid look back at our history as a band – and the love for the music and for our fans that kept us going each step of the way," the post says. It also included a brief trailer. "Some of it hurts," frontman Chad Kroeger said of the criticism the band has faced over the years. "I don't have to go and try to win over someone who doesn't like my band. That sounds like torture, probably for both of us." The film which debuted last September at the Toronto International Film Festival will be distributed to 1,350 theaters in 30 different countries, Loudwire reported. Tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 22. Fans can sign up for more information on this website, which also includes a synopsis.

"This film tells the real story of Nickelback from their humble beginnings in Alberta, to the explosive global success of 'How You Remind Me' in 2001 and the record-breaking hits that followed," the summary says. "But with that 'Rockstar' fame came an early wave of the online negativity that many other artists have faced since. In a refreshingly open, honest, and revealing account, the band discuss the conception of Nickelback and their incredible rise to the top in the 2000’s. "They reveal the personal impact of the online vitriol, the loyalty of their fans and their decision to return after a 5-year break with a new record and a hugely successful new tour, finding themselves riding a sudden wave of online love that has introduced their music to an army of new fans." The movie reportedly includes interviews with actor Ryan Reynolds and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

Nickelback's most recent album Get Rollin' came out in November 2022. The record made it to No. 30 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the albums chart in Canada. The band will tour Europe and the U.K. in support of the LP this spring. The trek will start in Glasgow on May 16 and end in Munich on June 8. "Europe, the moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here," the band said in an Instagram post announcing the concerts. Nickelback hails from Hanna, Alberta, a tiny town about two and a half hours northeast of Calgary.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: May: 16 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro 20 Manchester, UK – AO Arena 21 London, UK – The O2 23 Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena 26 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome 28 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle 30 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena June: 1 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion 2 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena 4 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle 6 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena 8 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

