Q Magazine
The Misfits, Social Distortion, Iggy Pop and a Who’s-Who of Old School Punk Bands Set for Inaugural No Values Festival

The Southern California event also features Sublime, Bad Religion, Dillinger Escape Plan and Turnstile.

no values
Iggy Pop and Social Distortion are among the headliners for the inaugural SoCal fest.

Continuing what appears to be a growing trend of new, one-day, genre-specific festivals with lineups that seem entirely too large to fit into a single day (see also: L.A.'s Fool in Love and Las Vegas’ Lovers and Friends), promoter Goldenvoice announced the vintage punk-leaning No Values festival on Feb. 20. Set for June 8 in Pomona, Calif., the fest will feature the Misfits, Social Distortion, Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Sublime, Dillinger Escape Plan, Turnstile, and a murderer’s row of old school-punk notables.

Tickets for No Values go on sale on Friday, Feb. 23. Check out the festival site for details.

turnstile
Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile are among the younger acts on the old-school-leaning festival lineup.

Though best known these days as the creators and organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, promoter Goldenvoice actually got its start staging punk shows in Southern California, which perhaps explains the depth of the No Values roster. While most of the set skews old-school, there are several newer names on the line-up, with Tunrstile and Joyce Manor arguably the most notable.

As for the main headliner, of particular importance is the qualifier “the Original” before the “Misfits” on the festival poster — founding Misfits singer Glen Danzig was long absent from the band as he pursued a successful solo career, while remaining band members soldiered on with replacement singers for years before Danzig began joining the band for periodic reunions.

suicidal tendencies
Veteran Southern California band Suicidal Tendencies are booked for the No Values fest.

Another reunion, of sorts, comes via Sublime, who only recently regrouped featuring Jakob Nowell, son of the band’s late frontman Bradley Nowell, on vocals and guitar. Social Distortion will also be making a return to stages this year, having been forced into a brief hiatus while frontman Mike Ness received treatment for tonsil cancer.

For the rest of the lineup, think of every band patch you’ve ever seen sewed to the back of a denim jacket at a skatepark, and there’s a good chance they’ll be present here: Crass, the Exploited, Black Flag, Adolescents, Suicidal Tendencies, TSOL, the Vandals, Fear, the Addicts and Agent Orange, to name a few.

Several vintage ska bands will also have a notable presence at the fest, with the likes of the Selecter, Hepcat, the Untouchables, the Aquabats and the Skeletones all set to appear. Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra will serve as the festival’s DJ. Held at the Pomona Fairplex in Southern California’s Inland Valley, the festival will be spread over four stages.

The full lineup is below:

The Misfits

Social Distortion

Iggy Pop

Turnstile

Bad Religion

Sublime

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Power Trip

The Damned

Joyce Manor

Suicidal Tendencies

The Vandals

Black Flag

Viagra Boys

Ceremony

The Jesus Lizard

Fidlar

The Exploited

Fear

The Addicts

L7

The Dickies

Agent Orange

Adolescents

The Dead Milkmen

Crass

The Lawrence Arms

Soul Glo

The Bronx

Cro-Mags

Shattered Faith

MSPAINT

Fishbone

The Aquabats

The Selecter

Hepcat

The Untouchables

The Skeletones

