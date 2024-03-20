Oasis to Reissue 'Supersonic' for 30th Anniversary

Oasis released their iconic debut single "Supersonic" on April 11, 1994, and the Britpop legends are celebrating the song's upcoming 30th anniversary by reissuing it in limited edition physical formats including a replica of the original CD single and a pearl-colored, numbered 7-inch. The 7-inch version features the track's original B-side, "Take Me Away," and the UK-exclusive CD release also includes a live recording of "I Will Believe" and the white label demo version of "Columbia." Both reissues are out April 12, and you can pre-order them here.

As the story goes, Noel Gallagher wrote "Supersonic" in just half an hour while his bandmates were out getting lunch during a break from a studio session in December 1993. They then recorded it in a single day at the Pink Museum Studio (now the Motor Museum) in Liverpool with sound engineer Mark Coyle, with Liam Gallagher recording his vocals in a single take. Last year, Noel told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan that "Supersonic" will always be his favorite Oasis song. "It's always going to be 'Supersonic.' Always. Just for how it came about that night, and it still sounds amazing to me when I hear it," he said.

"I just remember the circumstances of we were going to record 'Bring It on Down, 'cause [Creation Records founder] Alan McGee wanted it to be our first single, and we couldn't get it right and we had one more night left in the studio," Noel recalled. "And someone just turned to me and said 'Well, just go and write another song!' And I was like 'Oh, just like that!' "And I did! I went into the back and I just wrote it. And by the end of the night, that was the mix that we came away with. When we came down to London to see McGee and he said, 'So did you get it?' We were like, 'Well, no. We didn't, no. But we did this instead.' We played him the cassette and he freaked out. And I still think when I hear it, because it came from nowhere, it’s still got the magic for me.”

Source: Paul Slattery/Photoshot/Retna/Newscom/The Mega Agency Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher played in Oasis together from 1991 to 2009.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. Oasis' debut studio album, Definitely Maybe, will also turn 30 in August. Noel has confirmed that there will be a reissue to mark the milestone, but sadly, an Oasis reunion does not appear to be in the cards. Liam, however, who recently chatted with Q's own Dominic Utton for a Q Magazine cover story about his new collaboration with the Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, will celebrate the occasion by playing the 1994 album in full every night on a UK tour in June. Liam claimed in an interview with MOJO last month that he invited Noel to reunite on tour but got turned down. "I did call him! Well, my people called Noel’s management team," he said. "We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing — because we got offered it — and he said no. It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down. I get it, he’s got a divorce going down. I’ll do the Definitely Maybe thing and have a nice time without him."

