Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow Pair Up for Live Rendition of 'If It Makes You Happy'

Pop princess Olivia Rodrigo invited rock legend Sheryl Crow onto the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 9, and launched into Crow's 1996 hit "If It Makes You Happy," one of Q's 1001 Best Songs Ever. Watch the fan video snippet below.

Rodrigo, on the North American leg of her Guts tour, previously identified the tune as one of her favorite songs of all time. This was hardly the first encounter between the two, as they teamed up last September for an intimate gig at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, and then again in November, at Crow's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Crow, in an exclusive interview with Q last November, had this to say about Rodrigo: "I got to meet and spend some time with Olivia Rodrigo, and I told her, "I hear the Breeders. I hear some Blondie." I wasn't sure if she would even be familiar with the Breeders. She was, praise the Lord!"

Source: ℗ © Anthem Entertainment, Reservoir Media Management, Inc/Shery Crow/YouTube "IF IT MAKES YOU HAPPY" Sheryl Crow & Olivia Rodrigo (Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame HD)

The 21-year-old songstress has been in the midst of an incredible year. Confidently shedding what remained of her Disney-manufactured image (High School Musical: The Musical: the Series), Rodrigo's sophomore release Guts has continued the winning streak she began with her Grammy-winning debut, Sour, receiving dozens of accolades including top debuts on both the Billboard 200 and the U.K.s Official Charts, three Grammy award nominations, and a People's Choice Award for Album of the Year. The Guts World tour encompasses 77 shows across North America and Europe, and will conclude in August.

Crow is poised to re-enter the scene with her new album Evolution at the end of this month after a recording absence of almost five years. The nine-time Grammy winner had unofficially declared her retreat after releasing Threads in 2019. As Crow told Q in an interview: "I've had numerous conversations with my manager [Scooter Weintraub] about what it's like to be 61, and put your heart and soul on a piece of art and know that nobody's ever gonna hear it... And so you go, 'Okay, how do I not invest my emotion and my self-worth on what I'm putting out, knowing that it's gonna qualify as a fail in comparison to what it was before social media?' And it's just something I've realized I just have to do for me and have it be fun. I think at my age it matters to my mental health as well, to not overthink it, to not take it personally that I'm not played right alongside Boygenius and Taylor Swift. It's not gonna happen, you know, no matter what the quality of my art might be." In recent years Crow has also released a contribution to Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes charity single "Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero" as well as a just-released collaboration with Peter Gabriel, a reimagining of his 1992 Grammy award-winning "Digging In The Dirt."

Source: ℗ © Real World Music Ltd/Sheryl Crow/YouTube Sheryl Crow - Digging In The Dirt (Visualizer) ft. Peter Gabriel

Crow will be hitting the U.K. for select dates in June, embarking with P!NK on her North American Summer Carnival Tour and plating a few one-offs with country superstar Luke Bryan. You can read the full Q interview with Crow here.

