Jeff Beck's Final Performance Opens Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes' Benefit Single - List of Other Performers is Frankly Ridiculous

Guitarist Mark Knopfler has gathered together a stunning list of contributors in the music world for a forthcoming track to raise funds for both the UK's Teenage Cancer Trust and U.S. Teen Cancer America. Listen to the snippet below.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ℗ © Mark Knopfler / YouTube The single is out March 15.

The nine-minute instrumental, produced and edited by longtime Knopfler collaborator Guy Fletcher, features an eclectic and star-studded lineup, including Joan Armatrading, Joe Bonamassa, Eric Clapton, Ry Cooder, Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Brian May, Sting... we could go on. The song, a reworking of Knopfler's "Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)" drops March 15. The track opens with Jeff Beck’s final recording. "It was absolutely meant to be," says Fletcher in a press release statement. "And what he did with it, it just brings you to tears."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Phil Loftus/Capital Pictures / MEGA Jeff Beck and his beloved Olympic White Stratocaster.

The contributions of over 60 artists, some recording at Knopfler's British Grove Studios in West London and some sending in their track from across the world, left Knopfler gobsmacked. "I really had no idea that it was going to be like this," he said in a press release. "It hit Guy and I quite early on that we had to extend this piece somehow, to take in the number of people who joined in." He also added, "Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we've had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point."

Article continues below advertisement

The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, both founders of Teen Cancer America, contributed harmonica and guitar respectively. Former Beatle Ringo Starr and his son Zak Starkey (who has been The Who's drummer for 30 years) laid down the backbeat and Sting added bass.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition and leading up to the release, Knopfler will be auctioning off a guitar with proceeds earmarked for the Teenage Cancer Trust on Mar. 1. On Mar. 2, several as-yet-unnamed artists will be at the Newcastle United versus Wolverhampton Wanderers game to sneak preview the song as fans enter the St. James Park stadium. Physical formats of the single will be available on CD, 12" with etched B-side and deluxe CD+BluRay, including sleeve notes by UK music journalist Paul Sexton, and digital formats include a Dolby Atmos mix. All are available to pre-order here.

Source: Teenage Cancer Trust 12" with etched B-side, CD and deluxe CD+BluRay

Article continues below advertisement

Here's the full list of contributors - read it and then pick your jaw from the floor. Joan Armatrading, Jeff Beck, Richard Bennett, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Brown, James Burton, Jonathan Cain, Paul Carrack, Eric Clapton, Ry Cooder, Jim Cox, Steve Cropper, Sheryl Crow, Danny Cummings, Roger Daltrey, Duane Eddy, Sam Fender, Guy Fletcher, Peter Frampton, Audley Freed, Vince Gill, David Gilmour, Buddy Guy, Keiji Haino, Tony Iommi, Joan Jett, John Jorgenson, Mark Knopfler, Sonny Landreth, Albert Lee, Greg Leisz, Alex Lifeson, Steve Lukather, Phil Manzanera, Dave Mason, Hank Marvin, Brian May, Robbie McIntosh, John McLaughlin, Tom Morello, Rick Nielsen, Orianthi, Brad Paisley, Nile Rodgers, Mike Rutherford, Joe Satriani, John Sebastian, Connor Selby, Slash, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr and Zak Starkey, Sting, Andy Taylor, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Ian Thomas, Pete Townshend, Keith Urban, Steve Vai, Waddy Wachtel, Joe Louis Walker, Joe Walsh, Ronnie Wood, Glenn Worf, Zucchero.

Powered by RedCircle