Olivia Rodrigo Plays 'Tiny Desk' and Colbert's 'Late Show' Following 'SNL' Appearance

Olivia Rodrigo has been all over the place of late. She played NPR's Tiny Desk and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Dec. 11 after appearing on Saturday Night Live on Dec. 9.

The star alternated between her purple acoustic Gibson and a piano for the Tiny Desk performance, which included the tracks "Love is Embarrassing," "Vampire," "Lacy" and "Making the Bed" off her latest studio album, Guts. The September release which made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 earned Rodrigo a Grammy nomination for Best Album. This was not her first time on the NPR program, but her 2021 appearance took place in a Department of Motor Vehicles location instead of the show's iconic studio. "We did one of these two years ago, but it was knee-deep in the pandemic," Rodrigo said. "It's much cooler to be here… I've never been starstruck by a room before."

Source: MEGA The performances came after Rodrigo appeared on 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 9.

Commenters were impressed with the singer-songwriter's performance. "She is a powerhouse," one said. "She brings such a fun energy to every song she sings, and she makes each performance unique. Her voice is amazing and I'm constantly blown away by her emotion and control like...dang. Brilliant performance all around!" Another said the vocals during her rendition of "Vampire" sounded "almost indistinguishable" from the studio album. The track has earned her three Grammy nominations, including one for Song of the Year. Rodrigo's Tiny Desk set was uploaded to YouTube just hours before she performed her new track "Can't Catch Me Now" on The Late Show. The song is on the soundtrack for the film "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," which is currently in theaters. The singer remained seated for most of the low-key performance, but stood up towards the end of the track for its emotional crux.

"Haunting yet angelic at the same time!! and the lyrics can’t be beat," one commenter said below a clip uploaded to YouTube. "This song suits the hunger games so well," said another. "I love this and Olivia ate the performance." This was Colbert's first episode back after he suffered a ruptured appendix on Nov. 28. This led to the show being off the air for two weeks.

Source: MEGA The 'Late Show' performance featured Rodrigo's new track 'Can't Catch Me Now.'

Rodrigo also appeared alongside actor Adam Driver on the latest episode of SNL that aired on Dec. 9. The musician sang "Vampire" and "All-American B—h." The cinematic performance that accompanied the latter track was particularly memorable. Rodrigo could be seen sitting at a dinner table during what appeared to be a tea party. As the song picked up, she began flailing around and eventually stood up on top of the table. Toward the end of the track, she lifted up her dress to flash the audience and smeared herself with what looks like a red velvet cake. "She wanted us to remember she’s an actress too," one YouTube commenter said of the Disney alum. "I need her to be cast as the Villain in a horror movie," said another. "This enthusiasm and artistic direction are what I've been looking from her all this time."

Source: MEGA Rodrigo's latest LP 'Guts' has received a Grammy nomination for Best Album.